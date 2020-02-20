One six-year term for presidents

Regarding the upcoming presidential election, I have a proposal for the future: one six-year term for a president with no reelection option. Although it would take a constitutional amendment, this is a reasonable proposal.

Why only one term? A president would be focused on running the country and not spending time, energy and money on being reelected.

James Gugluzza,

Deer Park

Protect my driver’s license data, too

So let me see if I have this correct. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo wants to compromise with President Donald Trump to get New York State back into the Global Entry program .

He’s willing to give the Department of Homeland Security my driver’s license data (as a U.S. citizen and member of the federal Trusted Traveler program) but not the data of immigrants here illegally who received their driver’s licenses via the new state Green Light Law so their identity is protected. There’s got to be a “Twilight Zone” episode somewhere starring our elected officials in Albany.

Gary Anderson,

Smithtown

So right about trash on LI byways

I agree with the writer who wrote in Just Sayin’ [Feb. 15] how the trash all over the highways and roads of Long Island is a disturbing sight.

Why do people think it is acceptable to throw trash out the window? How about putting out some cameras — something akin to red-light cameras — to punish and stop these offenders. How about having more clean-up crews?

We pay high taxes here. A nice change would be to put them toward something that would benefit those paying and not line the pockets of yet another official not doing his job.

Mary Heaney,

Massapequa

Praise baseball whistleblower

I just hope that former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers is not vilified for telling the truth about the Astros’ cheating — as Jim Bouton was for writing “Ball Four” \[“Definitely think it had an effect,” Sports, Feb. 15\]. I would hope that telling the truth is an honorable thing to do like so many other instances where harm could have been prevented if good people had spoken up.

One more thing: If baseball is really serious about this, the first pitcher who throws at Fiers, you’re suspended for a year. Make telling the truth honorable and protected. If Alex Rodriguez was suspended a year for cheating with barred substances, the guy who told the truth should not pay any price but be honored.

Stewart Frime,

Forest Hills

‘We the people’ need to regain control

I am discouraged and ashamed of our political system and where it is going. John Adams said, “There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other.”

Our government is failing us. Many politicians do not represent their constituents, they only represent themselves and their party. We need to stop voting along party lines and start deciding who will serve our country best, regardless of affiliation. This goes for both parties, which have forgotten the meaning of bipartisanship and only think of their parties.

A perfect example is bail reform, with some state Democrats wanting to rewrite the law or make changes. But some counterpart Democrats disagree. If we make a mistake should we not correct it? It is time “we the people” take back control of government.

It is the only way to fix our problems and needs.

Victor Patalano,

Levittown

Our entire future is in the bag

Shopping will never be the same as outlined in “The end of the plastic bag” [Business, Feb. 16]. Last year, when the law banning plastic shopping bags, which takes effect March 1, was announced, my family and I attended the New York International Auto Show. We visited every exhibit and took as many promotional reusable shopping bags as possible.

It is going to take more than banning plastic bags, or plastic straws or plastic foam products. We have to go beyond taking reusable mugs to our favorite barista. The amount of plastics that cannot be recycled is staggering.

I am part pessimist that we will still have recycling issues. Your article talked about alternative plastics, how they are used, including in packaging, and the drawbacks of paper. My concern is that the added costs of alternative products will be passed on to consumers. I am part optimist that the more the public is educated, the more the changes enacted will be accepted to save the environment for generations.

Just like any new set of rules, it will take adjusting. We have to remember that recycling is only a temporary inconvenience. It is a long-term necessity.

Howard Lev,

East Meadow