Hicksville: Parking at its worst

I agree with the editorial “Hicksville progress can’t derail” [Feb. 16] — it is long overdue. This would include a much-needed multi-story parking facility at Hicksville’s Long Island Rail Road station. However, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority proposes new spaces be open to any commuter, not just town residents. This idea is senseless and outrageous. After 7 a.m., it is nearly impossible to park in any LIRR Hicksville lot. If the MTA’s proposal passes, parking will be more of a nightmare than it is now. Keep LIRR parking for town residents.

Janet Farber,

Jericho





President Trump is filling the swamp

Your editorial “A clear signal in Trump pardons” [Feb. 19] missed one key point: The president promised to drain the swamp, but now seems determined to refill it.

Joe Innace,

East Islip

Why bring up a candidate’s religion?

In Lane Filler’s column, “Bloomberg knows he knows best” [Opinion, Feb. 19], could someone please explain why his religion has anything to do with his running for office?

When Filler refers to Mike Bloomberg as a “know it all New York City Jewish billionaire,” is he attempting to bait anti-Semites? Bloomberg may have his faults but being Jewish is not one of them.

Bloomberg is a smart, self-made man who did a great job for New York City. He is also a great philanthropist. That’s all the voters need to know.

Letitia Cappiello Krauer,

Stony Brook

It’s OK to give robocallers a break

This is in answer to Tom Focone’s Feb. 19 robocalls letter advising folks to “talk to a live person ... keep them on the line as long as possible.” Do you think the owners of these companies call you? When you get the live person, you are often talking to some poor, commission-driven part-timer; some home-bound disabled person, or a housewife with a toddler and a sixth-month- old napping in the next room.

So give ’em a break. If you’re not interested in the product, don’t waste their time and yours. Just don’t answer the phone.

Su Ronneburger,

Northport