TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
45° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Letters: Frustration with new recycling program in Brookhaven

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019

Brookhaven Town hangs

Brookhaven Town hangs "Oops" cards like these on the doors of homes that are not recycling properly. Photo Credit: Brookhaven Town

By Newsday Readers
Print

As a longtime resident of Brookhaven Town, I am totally disgusted with the recycling program initiated this year [“Crackdown on recycling,” News, Feb. 11]. After years of faithfully putting out my paper and plastics and glass, we are no longer able to dispose of any glass. I do not have the time to take my glass to the landfill. Other towns continue to accept glass, and I see no reason why Brookhaven can’t do the same.

Mick Du Russel, Lake Ronkonkoma

The Town of Brookhaven may be cracking down on improper recycling, but there’s a lot more it can do. Every regular garbage pickup day, I see piles of cardboard stacked next to regular trash. And the collectors take it. If I put a couch out on the wrong day, the collectors leave it until the proper pickup day. Why not do the same with recyclable items? If homeowners see that items will sit until they’re put out on the correct day, the recycling rate might improve.

Laura Smith, Centereach

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Thousands of youngsters march during a climate change Filler: Climate change? Yes. Me change? No.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx/Queens) and Sen. Ed Markey Young: Green New Deal won't solve anything
Central American immigrants line up for breakfast at Dobie: Glacial melt bodes human upheaval
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Young: A new round in the abortion wars
Workers dig up the recently repaved Locust Lane Filler: More than just a bump in the road
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Filler: SOTU Trump vs. Everyday Trump