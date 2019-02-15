As a longtime resident of Brookhaven Town, I am totally disgusted with the recycling program initiated this year [“Crackdown on recycling,” News, Feb. 11]. After years of faithfully putting out my paper and plastics and glass, we are no longer able to dispose of any glass. I do not have the time to take my glass to the landfill. Other towns continue to accept glass, and I see no reason why Brookhaven can’t do the same.

Mick Du Russel, Lake Ronkonkoma

The Town of Brookhaven may be cracking down on improper recycling, but there’s a lot more it can do. Every regular garbage pickup day, I see piles of cardboard stacked next to regular trash. And the collectors take it. If I put a couch out on the wrong day, the collectors leave it until the proper pickup day. Why not do the same with recyclable items? If homeowners see that items will sit until they’re put out on the correct day, the recycling rate might improve.

Laura Smith, Centereach