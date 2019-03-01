TODAY'S PAPER
OpinionLetters

Letter: Article undermined osteopathic doctors

Reader letters to Newsday for Friday, March 1, 2019.

NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine discover their residency

NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine discover their residency placements at the "Match Day" party at NYIT, in Old Westbury on March 20, 2015. Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Newsday Readers
Print

As a practicing osteopathic family physician and medical school educator at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, I was extremely disappointed to see Newsday’s statement that osteopathic physicians “are not medical doctors” in the Feb. 19 news story “NYU to open LI med school.”

This misconception is extremely damaging to the osteopathic profession. Just like medical doctors, doctors of osteopathic medicine are fully licensed physicians who complete four years of medical school, a licensing exam and a residency. If you’ve ever sought treatment from a primary care physician, there’s a good chance you were seen by a doctor of osteopathy.

More than 20 percent of U.S. medical students choose an osteopathic medical education. They are the future of medicine. The NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine, Long Island’s largest medical school, graduates 280 students per year. Many of our graduates, like myself, chose to train and remain here to practice medicine and serve our communities.

The article undermined the credibility of 145,000 doctors of osteopathy and osteopathic medical students in the United States, as well as more than 5,000 doctors of osteopathy in New York State.

Dr. Sheldon C. Yao,

  Old Westbury

Another local tax isn’t a solution

Affordable housing has been deemed necessary because of the high cost of living on Long Island. The high cost of living is primarily fueled by the high cost of government and its public services.

But according to your Feb. 26 editorial “Tax to support housing could be a model for LI,” a way to help solve the lack of housing that is affordable to all of Long Island’s workforce is a 0.5 percent real estate transfer tax. So the solution to the high cost of living is another tax?

As TV’s Rod Serling said, “There is a fifth dimension, beyond that which is known to man .  .  . It is an area which we call the Twilight Zone.”

Christopher D. Reilly,

  Coram

