Letter: Jail term for actress sends a message

A reader questioned whether sending actress Felicity Huffman to prison in the college admissions cheating scandal was the best punishment [“For Huffman, prison not the best answer,” Letters, Sept. 17]. The reader said a donation of time and money to a community organization for underprivileged students might be better.

I disagree. If you levy only a monetary fine or require a convict to donate time, then all you are doing is giving him or her a slap on the hand, especially for someone with personal wealth. But giving up personal freedom not only teaches someone a lesson but will also, hopefully, give other would-be felons food for thought. Do the crime, do the time.

Michael Seewald,

Manorville