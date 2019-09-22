TODAY'S PAPER
OpinionLetters

Letter: Jail term for actress sends a message

Reader letter to Newsday for Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019

Actress Felicity Huffman, escorted by her husband William

Actress Felicity Huffman, escorted by her husband William H. Macy, exits the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston, where she was sentenced by Judge Talwani for her role in the College Admissions scandal on Sept. 13, 2019.  Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/JOSEPH PREZIOSO

By Newsday Readers
A reader questioned whether sending actress Felicity Huffman to prison in the college admissions cheating scandal was the best punishment [“For Huffman, prison not the best answer,” Letters, Sept. 17]. The reader said a donation of time and money to a community organization for underprivileged students might be better.

I disagree. If you levy only a monetary fine or require a convict to donate time, then all you are doing is giving him or her a slap on the hand, especially for someone with personal wealth. But giving up personal freedom not only teaches someone a lesson but will also, hopefully, give other would-be felons food for thought. Do the crime, do the time.

Michael Seewald,

  Manorville

