Carpenter endorsement differs with reality

Who is the Angie Carpenter the editorial board wrote up in its endorsement of her for Islip supervisor [“Give Carpenter four more years,” Oct. 14]? I question a number of points that you give her credit for in her current term:

Effectively managing illegal dumping. The town still has not managed to install a spray park at the Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood, which reopened in 2017 after the dumping scandal. How effective is that?

Worked tirelessly to expand service at Long Island MacArthur Airport. The airport is still served by less than a handful of airlines and has yet to initiate international service.

More funds for sewers. Funds for sewers do not come from the town, but rather the county.

Beyond securing state money to revitalize Central Islip, Carpenter has not created a cohesive plan for the town as a whole. Major development tends to be random.

The editorial said Carpenter needs to make sure residents better understand the town parking meter program, which I believe is just another form of taxation. However, that program’s mismanagement describes a greater problem: that she needs to better listen to the ideas and needs of constituents.

I would love to vote for Carpenter if the candidate you outlined existed. Sadly for Islip, she does not.

Edward O’Donnell,

Sayville

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the Islip Democratic Committee and Sayville Citizens, a grass-roots political organizing group.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Crack down on abuse of overtime

I am appalled by the article about allegations of overtime abuse by Long Island Rail Road workers [“Accused of padding OT,” News, Oct. 17].

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s inspector general alleged that four LIRR workers who ranked among the MTA’s highest earners in the last year padded their overtime pay by claiming more than $140,000 in “excessive and unsubstantiated” travel time for driving to and from assignments.

I have been in the workforce for more than 50 years and can honestly say I have earned every penny I have ever made.

Abusers should not only repay any unearned money, but see jail time. The accusations, if true, amount to theft! Shame on any supervisors who let this go on. Who is minding the store?

Send a message that such abuse is unacceptable by issuing strong penalties to workers, supervisors and administrators.

Jerry Schappert,

Brentwood