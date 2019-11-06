Group discussions could help cops handle stress

Sooner or later, most police officers will directly confront the brute realities of their work and experience the impact they can have on one’s sense of well-being.

In the wake of a string of police suicides, the NYPD has stepped up its efforts to offer its 36,000 officers free and confidential mental health services [“It’s OK to need help,” News, Oct. 25]. However, I believe a better alternative would be stress inoculation.

This takes the form of mandatory continuing education in a group setting where a full range of stressful or horrific incidents is reviewed and discussed in detail.

Even if most of the attendees are exposed to these things vicariously, the sessions can lessen the impact of similar real-life events.

Thomas V. Lysaght,

Floral Park

Editor’s note: The writer is a retired clinical psychologist.

Existing licensing is enough for builders

Your Nov. 4 news story “Targeting shoddy contractors” reports that State Sen. Todd Kaminsky is proposing a law for a statewide license to keep track of contractors in New York. However, a system of registration for contractors already exists in Nassau and Suffolk counties in the form of licensing. Anyone who performs work on homes in these counties must register his or her business and show proof of liability insurance and workmen’s compensation.

I believe that some of the responsibility lies with the homeowner to check out the credentials of a company. This information is available at the consumer affairs departments in both counties.

In my 40 years as a licensed contractor, I have heard many horror stories of bad remodeling experiences that usually occurred when homeowners didn’t check on the licensing of a contractor or went for the lowest estimate.

A dishonest contractor will never abide by the rules for licensing or secure required building permits. For the honest contractor, a statewide registration would be just another fee to pay every two years. For dishonest ones, it would be just another registration to ignore.

Barry Goggin,

Dix Hills

Editor’s note: The writer is a past president of the New York City-Long Island chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, a trade organization.

Nine days of early voting is excessive

I voted in Rockville Centre at 11 a.m. on Saturday. I counted 10 to 12 Nassau County elections employees on duty. Half were just chatting with apparently nothing to do. I stayed for about 20 minutes and saw perhaps 10 people vote after me. This was just one of 15 sites in Nassau — and early voting went on for nine days before Election Day [“More than 256,000 New Yorkers used early voting,” News, Nov. 5].

It’s encouraging that 30,000 people in Nassau County, including me, cast votes early, but the staffing and numbers of sites and days seemed excessive and wasteful. It would be helpful if the Board of Elections had asked people how many would not have cast ballots without the extra days.

I can see adding a couple of weekend days for early voting, but nine days, including five weekdays, is too much. If people want to vote, they will get out and vote. I do! If taxpayers found out how much this cost us all, I dare say they would want it to be greatly scaled back.

Richard Mugno,

Rockville Centre

Congress shouldn’t waste time on Trump

A Newsday editorial states that the formal impeachment of President Donald Trump is democracy in action [“The inquiry’s path is justified,” Nov. 3]. I believe that the ballot box also is democracy in action. The editorial later correctly states, “This impeachment battle is bitterly partisan.”

Even after the extensive Mueller report, we now need to spend even more of my taxpayer dollars to dredge up the least little distraction to help subvert the will of the people.

The media should look deeper into activities of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Politicians representing cities such as New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Detroit concentrate their time and efforts on deposing a duly elected president instead of cleaning up the messes in their home districts. Stop the waste of time and money of the citizens of this great nation.

Charles J. Shields III,

Freeport

Medal of Honor deserves prominence

On Oct. 31, Newsday ran an article on Pages A2-3 about the suspension of a high school football coach who won by a lopsided score. However, on Page A32 was a picture of President Donald Trump presenting the Medal of Honor to Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams of Texas, who helped save critically wounded comrades in Afghanistan. This picture should have been on Page A2 or A3. This man risked his life for his fellow soldiers and our country. Please respect him and others like him in the future. Don’t bury these pictures, please!

Paul Seiden,

Long Beach

Editor’s note: The writer served in the Navy from 1961 to 1968.