Reader reflections on the elections

According to Newsday, approximately 27% of the voters in Nassau and Suffolk counties cast ballots in the general election [“Voter turnout,” News, Nov. 7].

While many people around the world risk their lives or die in protests for the right to vote, nearly 75% of Long Island’s registered voters ignored that privilege and chose to let others decide their futures. Some people contend it’s just a local election. Well, many of us are affected more by our local laws on a daily basis than by laws passed by Congress.

The world must be laughing at us, not only because of the dysfunction of our federal government, but also because we obviously don’t care about what goes on in our own backyards — and who makes the rules. What a wasted opportunity to make a difference.

Next election, vote. It’s your right, your privilege and your obligation to your children.

Bruce Carlow,

Plainview

Voter participation was low this year, even though days were added for early voting. Clearly, more must be done. Why not move Election Day to Veterans Day? And wouldn’t the patriotic act of voting be a great way to honor veterans who fought to defend that right?

There are more ways to get out the vote. After Oregon instituted vote-by-mail in 1998, participation rose. In 2016, 68 percent of the state’s registered voters cast ballots, 8% above the U.S. average, according to NBC News. New York had 57.2% turnout that year.

It’s time to come out of the Stone Age! Why not vote online? We shop, bank and do our taxes online.

Anthony LoPiccolo,

Sound Beach

On Election Day, a polling place was set up in a middle school less than half a block from my home, but when I went there, I was told I had to go to Connetquot High School, 3.6 miles away. I found this discouraging and somewhat ludicrous.

If you are a registered voter and poll workers can pull up your information electronically, you should be able to vote anywhere within your town. I can only imagine how many potential votes were lost due to limited transportation or accessibility. This is no way to increase voter participation, but rather a deterrent.

Christine Rau,

Oakdale