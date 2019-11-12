State AG sided with lawmakers before

Newsday hit the nail on the head with an editorial about New York Attorney General Letitia James siding with Albany lawmakers in court cases involving a pay commission that sought to put a cap on the outside income of legislators [“AG James sides with the politicos,” Editorial, Nov. 8].

But the coziness predates her tenure. One of her predecessors successfully filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit I filed in 2016 questioning the constitutionality of the ability of the lawmakers to delegate away their authority.

I guess those who serve as attorney general have plenty of time to defend a commission when it is the average New Yorker raising questions, but little concern for defending one when it is thwarting the will of lawmakers.

James Coll,

Seaford

Editor’s note: The writer, a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for State Assembly, is the founder of ChangeNYS.org, a good-government advocacy group.

A low opinion of state education officials

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

I read your story about high turnover among state education officials [“State education leadership concerns,” News, Oct. 30]. I think this advertisement should be placed in the help-wanted ads in your newspaper:

“New York State’s Education Department is seeking academic experts to fill positions. While in office, you will be expected to help design elaborate rubrics and create many acronyms associated with the plethora of unnecessary changes to curricula, standardized tests and evaluation methods. You will not be expected to solve any real problems. Your responsibilities will involve forcing upon the masses flawed educational reform that will need to be tweaked regularly in a cyclic manner until you decide to resign prematurely. Please send your resume to whoever is the interim leader at the time you are applying for the position, and please include a copy of your ‘academic expert’ certificate.”

Debbie Cuttitta-Peckoff,

Bellmore

Editor’s note: The writer has been a schoolteacher since 1990.

Concerned about suspects not held

I read that suspects awaiting trials on charges of residential burglary could be released without bail when criminal justice reform laws take effect Jan. 1 [“O’Neill: Law’s $100M impact,” News, Nov. 7]. The accused will be released and ordered to appear at a later date.

Consider that many defendants commit burglaries to support drug addictions. If an addict is arrested for burglary and then released, he is still an addict. How will he support his habit? You don’t need a degree in criminal justice to figure that out!

Diane Kelly,

Medford

Sometimes, a driver can’t safely move over

Newsday reported that 15 drivers were ticketed under an Operation Hardhat sting for failure to obey New York State’s move-over law [“15 drivers tickets for not moving over,” News, Nov. 9]. Often it is impossible to just move over, as rude, impatient drivers to the left sometimes speed up to prevent you from moving in front of them. There is no penalty for that.

Texas has a move-over law that allows you to either move over, or if that’s not safe, slow to 20 mph below the posted speed limit. This allows everyone to be safer.

Carla Wanzer,

West Hempstead

Let’s try a world without labels

Although I understand where columnist Michael Dobie is coming from in “Snappy millennials take the torch” [Opinion, Nov. 10], as a fellow baby boomer, I believe that none of us are that important or influential when it comes to the impact we have in the huge world we live in.

Things were much simpler 50 years ago, and there were far fewer people. The good, bad and the ugly exist in every generation, and one thing that is constant is change for better or worse. We evolve, we go forward and we regress. Same story, different cast of characters, different day. Let’s put into play a four-letter word, love, for our neighbors, and perhaps that will create a more unified and productive world, one where labels do not matter as much.

Terry Katz,

Massapequa Park

Trump has a soft spot for Vladimir Putin

Just when I thought I’d heard it all, I read of President Donald Trump’s wish that he could accept Vladimir Putin’s invitation to attend the Victory Day Parade in May in Moscow to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany [“Prez eyes going to Russian parade,” News, Nov. 9].

The appeal seems to fall in line with his admiration of military strength and of Putin. He continues to be an embarrassment of a president.

Diane McGuire,

Northport

As a veteran and a Marine, I can’t help but feel appalled at Donald Trump Jr.’s thoughts while at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier the day before his father’s inauguration.

In a new book, he equates his family’s loss of income to the sacrifices that my fellow service members made. This only reinforces the fact that his family has no idea what service to this country means.

He should have kept his thoughts to himself.

William H. Kuhn,

Lindenhurst