Readers react to Rep. Peter King's retirement

Rep. Peter King plans to retire in 2020 after 28 years in Congress [“Battle brewing for King’s seat,” News, Nov. 12].

Well, here’s one conservative who believes it will be 22 years too late. In 1998, he was among Republicans who voted against the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. He now calls himself a conservative? In my opinion, he’s a Republican in name only. I say goodbye and good riddance.

John van Acken,

Bellerose

My wife and I are saddened by the news that Rep. Peter King will not seek reelection.

When superstorm Sandy flooded the crawl space and first floor of our house in Massapequa in 2012, we contacted King for help with recovery, as well as Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer. All said they would look into our problems, but only King followed up with help.

King’s office helped us get a federal grant, which we used with the proceeds from the sale of what was left of our home to move to North Carolina to live near relatives. I know there are people on Long Island still fighting for reimbursement, and I wish them luck.

Thank you, Rep. King. We wish you a long and happy retirement with your family!

Herb Stark,

Moorseville, North Carolina

I often disagreed with Rep. Peter King on many subjects, but I have to give him credit for being a straight-up stout fighter on local and national issues he strongly believed in. That is why it is a shame he is leaving such a storied legacy with a coda as one of President Donald Trump’s cheerleaders.

King flatly denounces impeachment hearings, even though Trump admitted to consorting with a foreign government for his own personal benefit. That is what the framers of the Constitution had in mind when they established impeachment powers. Is it not the duty of the legislative branch to check the powers of the executive? Why does King support this president, who is such a polar opposite of himself and who — by the count of Washington Post fact-checkers — has communicated more than 13,000 exaggerated numbers, unwarranted boasts and outright falsehoods since taking office? How is this acceptable? Does being a Republican give Trump that wide of a pass?

Loyalty to another can be quite admirable, but if not given with some discernment, it can leave a stain on an otherwise colorful canvas.

Bob Bascelli,

Seaford

LI school taxes put a burden on residents

Newsday and reporters John Hildebrand and Michael R. Ebert deserve our sincere thanks for the excellent coverage of the infuriating way our tax money is wasted on the teachers and administrators of Long Island public school districts [“Top 10 K-12 earners in state on LI,” News, Nov. 11].

It was especially enlightening to learn that Central Islip, which is far from being an upscale area, is cited in the article for being extremely generous to its teachers and administrators.

This generosity is directly responsible for the excessively high school taxes that we pay. I can understand why affluent area residents tolerate high school taxes, but I do not understand why homeowners of modest means tolerate this kind of abuse.

The article states that Central Islip’s taxable wealth in terms of real estate and family income is less than half the state average. That puts a burden on homeowners.

Why do the people in Central Islip tolerate this? Why are they so docile? Why do they continue to put the spenders in power? It’s puzzling.

Robert Boos,

Plainview

Your story regarding the exorbitant compensation for Long Island’s public school administrators and teachers affects every family on Long Island in terms of property taxes. One problem is the number of school districts, 124. New York City has many more students, yet is just one jurisdiction.

Let’s condense Long Island’s school districts to one each in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Then I believe you will see school taxes drop and give taxpayers some breathing room.

Albert J. Prisco,

East Northport

NY law doesn’t force voters to show ID

On Nov. 11, you published a letter from a Suffolk County Conservative Party member. He wrote that when he voted in Deer Park on Nov. 5, he was asked to show his driver’s license and tell his date of birth. Except under certain conditions for first-time voters, the law does not provide for requests for identification.

I worked as a voting inspector Election Day in Brookhaven. We were instructed not to ask for a voter’s date of birth or for a driver’s license, although some voters offered one. If a driver’s license was requested, that is a violation of voting regulations and should be looked into.

Dennis F. Dunne,

Selden