CBD products violate federal law

I sit in wonder over the blatant disregard of federal laws that forbid the sale of products with the cannabis compound cannabidiol, or CBD, and marijuana in so many states [“Cannabis products for sale,” Business, Nov. 10].

The nullification of federal law by the states is an issue that I believed was settled by the Nullification Crisis in 1832-33, when South Carolina tried to declare a federal law on tariffs unconstitutional and was stopped by President Andrew Jackson.

I have no doubt the there may be benefits from using medical marijuana and/or CBD. However, both are still federally illegal, so anyone selling and/or using is breaking the law. In addition, elected and appointed officials who take an oath to uphold the Constitution have broken their promises if they do not attempt to enforce federal laws that forbid use and sales of these products.

John Emmons,

Baldwin

Two sides of natural-gas pipeline issue

Newsday reports that Mitch Pally, chief executive of the Long Island Builders Institute, has written to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to say that construction of nearly 3,000 units of housing is stalled or otherwise affected by National Grid’s moratorium on natural gas hookups [“Key LI projects feel impact of gas moratorium,” Opinion, Nov. 9].

While likely true, the institute’s conclusion that the absence of hookups will prevent new development is invalid.

Pally said builders have no “viable” alternatives without gas. However, environmentally friendly and safer choices like electric heat pumps that both heat and cool are available. A prior Newsday article stating the Belmont Park developer will proceed with trucked-in propane if piped natural gas is not available supports the fact that there are alternatives to building the Williams pipeline from New Jersey to New York.

The institute’s partial list of 13 affected housing projects labeled only four as “affordable.” If true, then it would seem that the vast majority of the new units would sell at market rates, decidedly more than many Long Islanders can afford.

Jane Fasullo,

Setauket

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the Sierra Club environmental organization.

I never thought I would write a letter defending a utility, but is Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for real with his threats to pull National Grid’s license to operate [“Threat over gas service,” News, Nov. 13]? National Grid and Consolidated Edison both have warned of being unable to meet demand if a new pipeline is not built.

I believe the reason that the utilities are being fought is ridiculous laws and green mandates made in pie-in-the sky fashion by politicians seeking to up their green credibility. The goal set by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050 is unrealistic and largely unattainable, but that doesn’t matter as long as Cuomo and others can say they are doing something.

When demand grows, supply must grow, too. If you block the means to deliver the gas, what else would you expect to happen?

James Maritato,

Mastic

Cartoon perpetuated Indian stereotypes

The cartoon with the Oct. 12 “Supermaze” puzzle in Newsday depicted Native Americans living in tepees with totem poles, sitting cross-legged, wearing feathers and with unattractive facial features.

The cartoon was inaccurate, stereotypical and racist. Research indicates that this type of portrayal can be particularly harmful during children’s formative years; it also can interfere with developing positive self-images for native children.

To deprive children access to the wealth and sophistication of traditional Native American societies is indefensible. This treasure trove of experience and intelligence perfected over tens of thousands of years on this continent must be taught.

Chet Lukaszewski,

Huntington

Editor’s note: The writer wrote and taught courses in American Indian studies as a high school teacher for 36 years.

Aventura case has a cultural reminder

The article about Aventura Technologies allegedly selling Chinese-made surveillance equipment to the U.S. government with “Made in the USA” labels [“Feds raid LI company,” News, Nov. 8] brings to mind the classic 1940s Arthur Miller play “All My Sons.” In the play, American pilots die after a defense contractor ships cracked cylinder heads for fighter planes.

The consequences in the play were tragic, and the actions of the protagonist were treasonous, and, of course, the primary motivation was the all-mighty dollar.

As more details come to light about this current case, we might be reminded that those who do not learn from history, or in this case from classic literature, are often doomed to repeat the past. Unfortunately, greed never seems to go out of style.

Doug Heimowitz,

Jericho