We need tax system to be fair to all

In response to “Study: $3G a payer to make up for tax slackers” [News, Jan. 9], I was pleased to see that the Taxpayer Advocate Service highlighted the fact that those who pay their fair share of taxes also are burdened with paying the taxes of those the IRS has not had the manpower to pursue, and those who had submitted taxes but aren’t paying their full tax bill.

What the article did not address and I wish the Taxpayer Advocate Service would address is the numerous companies and individuals in all of our towns who evade paying taxes by demanding or requesting cash-only payment for services.

In addition to honest working taxpayers also footing the bill for them, some of these tax-avoiding adults show very limited “on the books” earnings so they also access our tax-funded social services. Then there are those who are here illegally who need to be given a pathway to citizenship so they, too, can contribute.

Everyone should pay their fair share for the good of this society.

Karen Ferguson,

Glen Cove

Work to protect Shinnecock lands

We share our beautiful land with the Shinnecock Native Americans. But we have been pushing them onto smaller and smaller confines [“Tribe, PSEG LI reach deal on electric cable,” News, Jan. 7].

Since 1859, the Shinnecock have been struggling against their land being stolen from them. In the latest news, parts of the Shinnecock Hills have been, again, disturbed and cleared for the purpose of development. Some of these lands are sacred burial grounds. This is disrespectful and unacceptable. Do they dig up our graveyards to build expensive getaway homes?

The Hills are sacred to the Shinnecock, and are a part of the beautiful environment and landscape that we should preserve. This is an issue not just of economic development, but of morals. We need to protect the future of Long Island nature, and respect the Shinnecock Native Americans.

We must stop development on their lands.

Erin Zipman,

Stony Brook

Voting reform up to Assembly now

The State Senate passed automatic voter registration last Thursday. Now Assembly members must amend their bill to match the Senate legislation and pass the legislation so it can be signed into law.

The legislation will save county boards of elections time and money by streamlining the registration process and will greatly reduce the number of voters turned away on Election Day or during early voting because they were not registered.

The bill establishes an electronic voter registration process integrated within designated agency applications (Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Health) and requires the state board of elections to promulgate necessary rules and regulations. The legislation will not take effect until two years after it is passed to give the agencies time to establish the system.

Once registered, voters will be notified and given the option to select a party enrollment. This legislation allows voters of all political points of view to exercise this fundamental responsibility as Americans.

Lisa Scott,

St. James

Editor’s note: The writer is President of the League of Women Voters of Suffolk County.

Kudos to headline on sports story

The best headline of the year, although it’s only a few days old belongs to the creator of “Judge over Rhule,” [Sports, Jan 8] for the story of new Giants head coach Joe Judge.

Jeff Ward,

Medford

Curran pushing wrong assessment plan

I read “Curran seeks tax phase-in again,” [News, Jan. 10] about Nassau County Executive Laura Curran refiling legislation for her five-year protection plan on reassessment.

I have to ask whether Curran or County Assessor David Moog understand the ramifications.

On one hand, she is trying to protect those who successfully grieved property values from sticker shock for five years, but on the other hand she is penalizing those who did not grieve from paying their fair share of taxes for five years. Is this fair?

In addition, has she taken all of Moog’s errors and corrections into consideration? Does she really think that this reassessment is not rampant with inaccuracies, inequities and inconsistencies?

It appears that Curran is trying to get the county legislature to approve the plan, so she can say her reassessment was approved.

Simply put, is Curran trying to pull the wool over our eyes?

Dave Beldner,

East Rockaway