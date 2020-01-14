A way to fight climate change

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s State of the State address was full of commitments to improve the environment of our state [“Cuomo asks $3B for environment,” News, Jan. 9]. A $3 billion “Mother Nature Bond Act” would go far in repairing human-induced damage to our natural spaces. But we still need clearer and more aggressive commitments to reduce human-caused detrimental greenhouse gas emissions.

Cuomo, who has beneficially banned fracking in New York, must unequivocally ban new fracked gas plants and infrastructure. We need to be able to approve renewable energy installations more quickly and to expand energy storage to unseat dirty gas peaker plants.

We’re also lagging behind in reducing motor vehicle emissions. New York commends Cuomo for his commitment to expanding the charging infrastructure and high-speed rail and electric bus systems, but it’s crucial to get more electric passenger cars on the road.

The climate crisis is getting worse faster than we’ve expected. As we go about the work of fighting it, we need to keep the foot on the electric-powered “gas” pedal if we’re to stand a chance.

Abby Pariser,

Huntington

Ad ban would help the elected govern

As a registered Republican, I agree 100% with Michael Dobie’s “Primary colors for Democrats” [Opinion, Jan. 12]. I also believe that any political party should be limited by law from advertising, campaigning, or debating earlier than Jan. 20 of the year prior to inauguration. The elected need time to govern rather than constantly campaign.

Thank you for the courage to express these views.

Rich LePetri,

Rockville Centre

Make investments in wind power

By making a $20 million investment to train workers in specialized wind farm jobs \[“Wind farm training,” Business, Jan. 8\], Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is putting the state’s money toward fulfilling some of the key goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act he signed in July. Among other things, the legislation calls for an electric grid powered by 70% renewable energy by 2030, and mandates 9,000 megawatts of wind power generation off Long Island by 2035.

We can’t get to wind power without training hundreds of prospective employees in what’s required for these specialized jobs. Investment in local training programs is smart and necessary. Developing a local work force will strengthen Long Island’s economy, and the union jobs created will allow more young people to remain on Long Island.

This is the Green New Deal.

Jameson Coleman,

Stony Brook

America is not a dictatorship

No trial without witnesses. We are a democracy, not a dictatorship. If ever there was a time to march for justice, this is the time.

Deanna Sauer, Huntington Station

What if Trump, Obama roles were reversed?

If former President Barack Obama had faced the same charges that President Donald Trump faces today, it would be the Republicans who would be clamoring for his impeachment and conviction and the Democrats who would be rising just as vehemently to his defense.

To suggest that the impeachment process is totally apolitical is naive at best, and for leaders of both parties to deny that political considerations factor into their behavior is the height of hypocrisy. I find the extreme polarization and partisanship of our elected representatives to be nothing short of heartbreaking.

Jeffrey Cooper,

Sound Beach

Gambling not a safe bet to fix budget

“New York State facing $6B deficit” [Letters, Jan. 10] recommends legalizing and taxing sports betting as a way to eliminate the state’s budget deficit.

In other words, pass the deficit to those of our citizens who will be lulled into gambling their money away, and all will be fine!

Robert Wilson,

West Islip

Work to stamp out hatred, bias

Regarding the anti-Semitism rally and march in Mineola on Sunday [“Thousands say: Stop the hate,” News, Jan. 13], I’d like to say thank you to the organizers, speakers, and attendees. We live in a period of extreme anxiety and fear of who we are. We can never permit this anti-Semitism to take root as it did in Europe during the 1930s and ’40s.

We must all stand together as the Jewish people have done throughout our entire history to stamp out this vile disgusting hatred, not only of Jews but also of people of all backgrounds in our diverse communities.

Don and Arlene Otlin,

Franklin Square