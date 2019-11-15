What is a moderate voter to do in the hyperpolarized atmosphere poisoning our political discourse?

A moderate voter has opinions that span both conservative and liberal views of our politics and the direction our nation should take.

For example, a moderate can oppose abortion on demand but make allowance for those women who are the victims of rape and incest.

A moderate can see the need for border security, a workable wall and entry points, and yet recognize the need for substantial immigration reform to allow the tracking of all nonviolent people who are in the country illegally as they work toward citizenship.

A moderate can look at the president’s objectionable comments and difficult personality and realize that his election is the direct result of the policies of the previous eight years and that we now enjoy a vibrant economy.

A moderate can wish for a moderate candidate from both parties running for president and be discouraged by the current choices of both parties.

A moderate can see the need for both parties to put aside their wishes to destroy each other and our republic and get down to hard negotiating on issues.

A moderate can see the need for term limits in government. Harry Truman believed two terms was enough for the president. It should be enough for Congress as well.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A moderate can see the need for election reform that eliminates private money from political campaigns. Conservatives and liberals and their backers might oppose this, but it would help clean up the cronyism in politics.

A moderate can understand the religious objection to provide a service to same-sex couples but also understand that those couples have the right to live their lives as they wish.

This moderate can be skeptical of the media on both sides of the political spectrum and hope for facts rather than opinion. We can make up our own minds, thank you.

There is apparently no place in our political life for a moderate voter.

Nicholas Dallis,

Smithtown