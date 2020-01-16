Yes to immigrants, BNL's new future

I read “BNL poised to unlock universe” [Opinion, Jan. 12] about plans to build a next generation nuclear physics facility and an electron-ion collider at the Brookhaven National Laboratory, and how it could have significant implications in advancements in medical diagnostics, among other scientific breakthroughs.

The newspaper also published a story about President Donald Trump’s desire to expand its travel ban on Muslims into our country [“White House may expand travel ban,” News, Jan. 12]. Parts of our country are experiencing a shortage of doctors, and since at least 5% of all medical doctors in our country are Muslim, along with others in the science community who are Muslim, how will Trump’s plans interfere with these scientific breakthroughs? It was, and is, the immigrants entering our country that made us the country we are today.

Something that our president can’t and won’t understand, given his bigoted comments.

Gene Reynolds,

Ridge

Finally, Albany acts on limo-safety law

After five long years, the New York State Senate and Assembly have finally passed new safety laws to make limo rides safer [“Limo safety laws deal,” News, Jan. 15]. It’s been a long time coming. Too long. Just ask the grieving victims’ families who worked so hard to bring the bill to fruition.

Brian Retus,

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Orient

Let’s get serious about state budget

Let’s stop fooling around and let’s legalize everything [“For the state, a balancing act,” Editorial, Jan. 12]. Start with drugs, all drugs, then prostitution, then gambling, all forms of gambling. That would probably solve the state budget problems, right?

My take? Yes, in the short term, then in a few years or less, we’ll be broke again due to all the new programs we can no longer afford. Then, what? More new taxes? Or more legalizations — but what more can we legalize? I’m sure we can count on Albany, it always come through.

Peter Kelly,

Medford

Why is it so hard to buy prescriptions?

Regarding the story “Bid to control costs” [Business, Jan. 15], my insurance company recently refused to pay for my medication unless I purchased it by mail from it or directly at a pharmacy. How is this not a violation of antitrust laws?

Further, my husband had a prescription that, through insurance and using Good RX, was priced at $100 to $105 at various big-name pharmacies. He ended up getting it without insurance — private pay — from an independent pharmacy for $8!

This sounds like racketeering to me.

Carla Wanzer,

West Hempstead

Debate over when to release inmates

The State Legislature has a pending bill to grant parole to inmates who are 55 years old and served 15 years in prison regardless of their crimes [“Protesting new bail reform law,” News, Jan. 15].

That’s just amazing. The benefits just keep getting better and better for criminals.

Dominick Gervasi,

Wantagh

Streamlining our state court system

New York State’s court system is among the largest and most complex in the world with more than 1,350 judges and 15,000 non-judicial employees, handling about three million new cases a year.

New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore is proposing consolidating New York’s 11 separate trial courts into a streamlined, three-level structure. The consolidation plan would simplify the courts’ structure by placing the surrogate’s courts, court of claims, family courts and county courts under the umbrella of the Supreme Court with six new divisions: probate, state claims, family, criminal, commercial and general. The Supreme Court would then have the ability to hear the different claims arising from the same set of facts before one judge.

Long Island has historically been underrepresented in the number of Supreme Court judges for its population and this proposal would address that need.

Before the consolidation plan can take effect, the proposal must be passed by the State Legislature during its 2020 session, passed again during its 2021 session, and then approved by New York State’s voters during the 2021 general election. New Yorkers deserve a 21st century court system that it designed to serve them better. Chief Judge DiFiore’s plan will accomplish this goal, make the courts more accessible and user friendly, and help the courts operate more effectively, efficiently and expeditiously.

Norman St. George and C. Randall Hinrichs

Editor’s note: Norman St. George and C. Randall Hinrichs are, respectively, administrative judges in Nassau and Suffolk.