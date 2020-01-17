TODAY'S PAPER
25° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
25° Good Afternoon
OpinionLetters

A short-sighted view of immigration

Construction workers build a secondary border wall on

Construction workers build a secondary border wall on February 22, 2019 in Otay Mesa, California. By turning away immigrants at the border, we are potentially turning away future scholars and those who could enrich American culture. Credit: Getty Images/Sandy Huffaker

By Newsday Readers
Print

Those who oppose immigration to the United States should look at “ ‘Really grateful, very happy’,” [News, Jan. 9], and see how immigrants and the children of immigrants (we are all immigrants or the descendants of immigrants) have enriched our country.

How many Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars are waiting at our Southern border? We not only do violence to these people and American principles but we also impoverish ourselves by refusing them entry.

Adam D Fisher,

Port Jefferson Station  

New York has a serious problem

New York State is hemorrhaging. Many state and municipal services are poor at best, and costs are excessive [“Analysts: Cuomo plans could push up taxes,” News, Jan. 15].

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo hasn’t a clue how to fix the problem except to broaden services he can’t deliver. Costs are rising and folks are moving to other states.

A solution is to consolidate municipalities. Most states have two levels of geographic municipalities, counties and cities. New York has four: counties, cities, towns and villages — more than 3,400 local governments. Texas is five times larger than New York and 47 percent more populated, yet it has only 1,200 municipalities.

I believe Cuomo has no inclination to address this enormous problem. States have either high property taxes with no state income tax like Texas and Florida or low property taxes and a state income tax. New York has both high property and income taxes. New York needs bold leadership to expose the real problem and make a major change.

Clifford Sondock,

Upper East Side

Editor’s note: The writer is president of the Land Use Institute, a policy organization in Melville.

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Young: A win or a loss for Trump in Iran?
This screenshot from video shows the live cam Marshall: Curran's goal: Isles to Coliseum
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks during his O'Reilly: Coming soon: Tail gunner Mike?
From left in front, Jahkeem Moye of Coram, Filler: A serious, but not malicious, misstep
Democratic presidential hopefuls (from L) Andrew Yang, Mayor Dobie: Primary colors
Then-Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy during the opening Ciolli: Levy opens up about deal with Spota
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search