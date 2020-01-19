Two views of the Trump impeachment

I laughed when I read Newsday’s editorial “Solemn moment at the Capitol” [Jan. 16]. Opinion editors seemed to have already convicted the president before he is even tried.

The call for a fair trial by the Senate is equally laughable after the House trial. How fair is a trial when four of the jurors are running against and spending millions to defeat a man I believe they have no chance of beating.

Solemn? Is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi solemn when she hands out the pens with which she signed the articles of impeachment to her managers in an apparently gleeful and celebratory manner? Is Pelosi’s constant bragging about President Donald Trump wearing the mantle of impeachment forever solemn and prayerful? Was that the real reason for ripping our country apart since everyone knew that the Senate would never remove him.

This process has been anything but fair, solemn and prayerful.

Tim Gallagher,

Seaford

“Solemn moment at the Capitol” portrays the “split screen” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking somberly of the historical import of impeachment and of President Donald Trump “calling the process a ‘hoax.’” Perhaps the president and Senate should take a lesson from Ukraine’s stand for solemnity and justice.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ukraine has decided to investigate the accusations of former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch that she was being surveilled while doing her job in Ukraine. In text messages Robert Hyde, a GOP candidate for a House seat, says he spied on her in a push to remove her.

Lev Parnas, an associate of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, has publicly stated that he and Giuliani had discussions with Ukraine officials to start an investigation against Trump political rival former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, or the United States would withhold military aid. Parnas, in TV interviews last week, said he and Giuliani acted with Trump’s knowledge.

Shouldn’t the Senate allow Parnas to testify under oath along with former National Security Adviser John Bolton? Both have said they would appear.

Hank Cierski,

Port Jefferson