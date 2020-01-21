Beltran did the right thing by departing

Regarding the baseball cheating scandal, it appears the Mets have scored a “hat trick” — hockey jargon for three goals in a game — [“Beltran is involved, but not punished,” Sports, Jan. 14].

First, the Wilpons, the family that owns the Mets, were seasoned financial persons but continued to invest with Bernard Madoff when it was evident that such positive returns could not be achieved with such consistency.

Second, the Mets recently announced that Steve Cohen, whose firm was involved in insider trading, will increase his stake in the team and become its majority owner.

Now, we learn from the recently completed Major League Baseball investigation into sign-stealing allegations by the Houston Astros that Carlos Beltran, hired as Mets manager, was involved in developing the Astros’ sign-stealing protocol.

Beltran did the honorable thing and departed. His association with the Mets would have been an ongoing distraction for the players. It’s good he didn’t just stand there and do nothing, as he did in striking out to end that Mets playoff series against the Cardinals in 2006.

Gerard Loughran,

Garden City

Editorial cartoon missed full picture

Matt Davies’ cheap shot at Boeing’s safety record shows his lack of knowledge [Editorial cartoon, Jan. 15]. The 737 Max has had more than 41,000 flights carrying more than 6.5 million passengers. I guess Davies thinks the pilots flew a plane they thought was unsafe. Pilots around the world can’t measure up to pilots in Europe or North America.

I would readily accept the word of a pilot over most journalists.

Jack Lacey,

Southold

Meter parking woes in Patchogue

Is parking in Patchogue a problem? Not only is it nearly impossible to get a spot, but try it when it is raining and/or dark [“Village may park new projects,” News, Jan. 15].

The meters are poorly lit, and hard to read even on a good day. On a dark or rainy night, it is impossible. And how do you light up a meter while balancing an umbrella and holding a bag?

Some people now avoid businesses there. And when we go to the theater, we pray we did everything right so we are not ticketed. That’s no way to feel when you are supposed to be enjoying yourself.

Caroline LaScala,

Oakdale

Political divide, Trump and the media

We are living in a period of wide political divide [“House votes to send impeachment to Senate,” News, Jan. 16]. I lean to the right, and I believe the majority of the media leans left. So, why am I letting my voice fall on deaf ears once again? Obligation.

Both overzealous Democrats and the sycophant media have lost all credibility over this impeachment hoax. You have tried to perpetrate a number of hoaxes; but while some are debatable, this one is not.

Again, shame on you.

Tommy Gregoretti,

Oceanside

If President Donald Trump wants a fair trial, why not allow witnesses and documentation? What is he afraid of?

Any senator who refuses to subpoena witnesses and demand documentation is not fulfilling his or her duty under the Constitution and the oath taken to be an impartial juror.

The American people deserve nothing less than a trial with all the pertinent information presented. The media should publish everything to be read, rather than what could be altered on social media.

Tom Hanks’ famous line from “A League of Their Own” is: “There’s no crying in baseball!” Well, there should be no cheating in baseball, either — and no cheating in the presidency. It all boils down to the truth.

Susan Scalone,

Shoreham

Detor is a good choice to lead NUMC

I worked closely with Robert Detor, just named NuHealth chairman, for more than 10 years while he was chief executive of Long Island Home and the board of trustees’ chairman [“NuHealth gets chairman,” News, Jan. 17].

We developed a close relationship that continues to this day. I have found him to be an effective leader, respected at all levels, from the custodial staff to the hospital doctors and nurses, as well as senior administrative members. He has an extensive knowledge of the health care industry and is often approached by state and local officials for advice.

He also is humble, an attentive listener who can take criticism and is open to different ideas. He will need all those traits in his new position as chairman of the public benefit corporation that runs Nassau University Medical Center, the county’s only public hospital. It is in all our best interests for it to survive and serve our community.

Bob Rose,

Merrick

Editor’s note: The writer is a retired insurance executive.