Saddened by deaths of Bryant, others

It was a sad day indeed when Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash [“NBA legend Bryant, daughter killed,” News, Jan. 27].

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion, has been acknowledged to be a wonderful person. He was a great athlete, father and family man. But he was more than that — he was a role model for our youth who want to be just like him and achieve all they can.

At 41, he died too young and had much more to accomplish, and so did his daughter, who could have done great things. The world and I are shedding tears. My heartfelt prayers go out for all nine who died and to their families who have lost so much.

Frederick R. Bedell Jr.,

Glen Oaks Village

A failed system of checks & balances

Documents and witnesses could prove that President Donald Trump is innocent or guilty of the charges that the House of Representatives brought against him.

Yet the Republican-controlled Senate has stated from the onset that it plans to acquit him.

Now we know that any president who has the unconditional support of the Senate can be impeached but will never be removed from office. This is regardless of guilt or innocence. In those cases, a Senate trial is useless as a form of checks and balances.

Elaine Rauch,

Lynbrook

Staying or leaving after 2020 election

Christopher Dale in his opinion piece [“Is the U.S. looking at a Liberal Trexit?,” Opinion, Jan. 28] talks about liberals like himself who vowed to leave America after President Donald Trump’s election in 2016. Instead of leaving, they decided to “resist and protest.” If Trump wins reelection, Dale says this time many liberals would leave America. All I have to say to Dale is: This time, sir, please be a man of your word.

Ted Kiladitis,

St. James