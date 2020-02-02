In defense of Suffolk CPS caseworkers

As Suffolk County grapples with the tragic death of Thomas Valva, a collective sense of outrage in our public discourse is understandable. No one shares that outrage more than the men and women in Suffolk County who oversee 8,000-10,000 cases each year involving our most vulnerable population, Child Protective Services caseworkers.

It takes a courageous person to sign up for the job of a CPS caseworker. CPS caseworkers handle all cases in their care with full attention and professionalism but, no case is routine.

Appropriate staffing levels and manageable caseloads are important but not a perfect fix. Suffolk AME has worked to secure funding in Suffolk County’s budget, which raised staffing levels in CPS.

On a statewide level, caseworkers should get expanded authority under the Public Officers’ Law.

I urge lawmakers, our communities, and the public to join our efforts to improve our family services system and support our caseworkers. Let’s make New York a role model for the nation and let’s start by putting the needs of our most vulnerable population first.

Daniel C. Levler,

Islip

Editor’s note: The writer is president of the Suffolk County Association of Municipal Employees.