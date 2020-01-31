Library senior services ahead of 2020 census

Among many community services and activities at Farmingdale Public Library, Senior Connections is a service provided by knowledgeable volunteers. It is an information referral and assistance service for seniors. We answer questions particularly on concerns related to government programs.

For seniors, I produce communications and assistance plans to promote and guide our community toward the 2020 census. Through an accurate count as of April 1, 2020, communities will benefit with federal funding for schools, roads, health care and the appropriate number of seats in Congress, among other things. By mid-March, households will receive information from the Census Bureau to complete the census online. Mailed paper questionnaire and phone survey are optional. Census responses are safe and secure. Complying with this civic duty is essential for a complete census.

Charles Restivo,

Farmingdale

Editor’s note: The writer is a volunteer at Farmingdale Public Library for Senior Connections services.

Discriminating against seniors most sad

There was a most informative report in the AARP Bulletin in January that reported about age discrimination in America, on the workplace and in hiring by companies and corporations. The report said 35% of the U.S. population is now 50 and older.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To discriminate against older Americans, I find most sad. Older Americans have much to offer in the workplace. We are experienced, dedicated and devoted to the companies we work for and need to be respected for our loyalty. A case in point, I have worked for a plumbing supply house in Mineola for more than 40 years, and I am now 70. Five ears ago, I had an aggressive form of prostate cancer, and underwent three operations. I am in remission five years later. I work part time for the same company. How many companies would have done that?

I guess it had realized my worth? According to the AARP, if a person is being discriminated against, he or she is to contact the AARP, which promises to help. Power to all of us seniors who have made America great!

Frederick R. Bedell Jr.,

Glen Oaks Village