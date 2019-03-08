TODAY'S PAPER
Letters: Sound investment in Farmingdale college

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Photo Credit: Julie Cappiello

By Newsday Readers
I totally agree with your Feb. 26 editorial, “$53M for college a wise investment,” about a new building needed at Farmingdale State College.

The college has grown by leaps and bounds and the renovated infrastructure, built by the workers of Long Island, has added to the college’s growing popularity and success.

If a new building will help create more access and opportunity for students of Long Island and New York City, then such a project should be wholly supported. It is time for the State University of New York to invest in a campus that is doing such good work and which is so important to the prosperity and future of the region.

John Durso,

Bellmore

Editor’s note: The writer is president of the Long Island Federation of Labor.

