Taxpayers continue to spend millions of dollars to address vacant or abandoned properties in foreclosure [“$9M for ‘zombie’ homes,” News, Jan. 28].

The mortgage foreclosure law continues to be useless. Banks are like collection agencies that buy claims for pennies on the dollar and will not let go until someone gives them their money.

There is a better way: Auction off these properties, with money held by the court where the case is pending until a judgment is made. Meantime, the houses could be put back on the market immediately.

Lawrence Donohue, West Islip