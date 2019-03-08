Letter: Remember the great times of hockey

To Islanders fans: We finally have the team moving in the right direction. A new top-tier coaching staff. A state-of-the-art arena in the works. A huge pool of young talent.

Then we pissed off the hockey gods! Look at the amount of missed and bad calls by the refs, the posts that were hit and just unlucky goals by and off our own players. The disgusting display of disrespect toward John Tavares is not what hockey is about and it is not what is taught in our pee wee and bantam leagues.

We could have shown our dislike at our next home game and respected the time he was with the Islanders, and all he has done for us.

Anthony Giacoponello, Huntington

Many years ago while visiting Montreal, I had the opportunity to go to the Forum at that time for a Saturday night hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers [“Penalty box for these Islanders’ fans,” Letters, March 5].

One legendary player of the Original Six Montreal Canadiens, Bernie (Boom-Boom) Geoffrion, had just been traded from Montreal to the Rangers. This was his first game back in Montreal in a New York Rangers uniform and he scored his first goal that night as a New York Ranger.

The entire packed audience at the Forum stood up and gave him a rousing ovation! They showed their love and respect for him as a hockey great, regardless of which team he played for. It was a momentous occasion, one which I have never forgotten. Perhaps some of those Islanders fans will read this and do the same.

Beverly MacDonald, Lake Grove