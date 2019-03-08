Letter: Blame to go around in Amazon debacle

As one of the voters who supported the recent Democratic takeover of the State Senate, I am concerned that Albany’s Democratic majority may have shifted too far to the left [“NY Dems are their own worst enemy,” Opinion, Feb. 20]. I am a lifelong Democrat: a centrist, moderate in most of my views, fiscally conservative, liberal on social issues, and willing to compromise.

The recent Amazon bashing that cost the state 25,000 high-quality jobs is a warning sign. The ultra-progressive agenda that forced Amazon to kill plans to build HQ2 in Long Island City makes New York a laughingstock. And for good reason. Other markets will fight to get Amazon’s blessing. Meanwhile, New York taxpayers will get zero benefit as we continue to lose population due to our high tax burden. This dismal failure is thanks to an overly zealous left-wing group of Democrats who don’t understand finance.

We need our representatives in Albany to limit future damage caused by these extremists.

Daniel Carazo,

Syosset

I wish Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo success in getting Amazon to reconsider, but it may be a little late and nothing more than Cuomo’s too-little, too-late attempt at damage control [“Pols to Amazon: Reconsider plans,” News, March 1]. Instead of criticizing state senators, such as Todd Kaminsky, perhaps he should have vented earlier about new Democratic darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez instead of saying she had no governmental role in this.

Moreover, instead of looking for others to blame and attempting to make it right now, he should ask himself why he did not sell the significant merits of having Amazon here to those who would eventually cheer and pat themselves on the back when Jeff Bezos said goodbye. Make no mistake, this is on Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Michael Brozinsky,

Central Islip