I find it repulsive that the defense attorneys for Edward and Linda Mangano are shocked at the guilty verdicts and vow a “vigorous appeal” [“Manganos convicted in corruption retrial,” News, March 9].

Stop already! Edward Mangano didn’t play by the rules and, according to prosecution witness Harendra Singh, he knew he was going to jail.

If Mangano wanted to “take care of Linda,” he would have taken his due punishment and advised his wife not to lie to the federal government.

Catherine Kropf Harris,

Levittown

What is happening to our country? What a wonderful legacy we are leaving to our children and grandchildren. It seems as if so many of our current and former elected officials are being charged with or convicted of some sort of crime. Whom can we trust or believe any more? It is so disheartening.

Alice McTighe,

Rockville Centre

The front page of Newsday on March 9 quotes U.S. attorney Richard Donoghue as saying, “No one is above the law.”

However, this does not seem to pertain to former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver. He is still not in prison after twice being convicted on corruption charges, once in 2015 and again in 2018.

Before he was due to begin a seven-year prison sentence in October, a federal appeals court agreed to delay his surrender while he appeals his conviction. It just doesn’t seem fair.

Barry Smith,

Water Mill

Zeldin shouldn’t criticize Democrats

Rep. Lee Zeldin’s insinuation that there is a double standard among Democrats with reference to anti-Semitism shows just how much the issue has become politicized [“House vote condemns hate,” News, March 8]. This politicization, almost along party lines, has cheapened the cause; anyone with a political ax to grind can invoke anti-Semitism for political ends.

Rep. Ilhan Omar should have used language that did not refer to Jewish Americans in her criticism of the policies of Israel, but I agree with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who says we must not “equate anti-Semitism with the legitimate criticism of the right-wing Netanyahu government in Israel.”

Whether or not Zeldin and others like it, our Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, and criticism of the policies of any country, including our own. Israel is no exception.

Harry Katz,

Southold

Rep. Lee Zeldin’s hypocrisy is astonishing. Zeldin invited former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka, who reportedly has had ties to anti-Semitic organizations, to speak at a fundraiser. Yet Zeldin criticizes the Democratic resolution against anti-Semitism and other forms of bigotry. Zeldin also is a firm supporter of President Donald Trump, who at times has expressed sympathy toward anti-Semites and racists.

Surely Rep. Ilhan Omar has been guilty of anti-Semitism, but Zeldin should be the last one to call her out.

Adam Fisher,

Port Jefferson Station

Honor for hero priest renewed memories

I was thrilled to read that the Rev. Lawrence E. Lynch is being honored with a marker at Atlantic Avenue and 80th Street in Queens [“Honoring heroic priest,” News, March 8].

I played on a Pop Warner football team named the Lynvets. When this team was being organized in 1950, we needed a name. We took the Lyn from Lynch and added it to “vets.” The team was sponsored by the Lawrence E. Lynch Catholic War Veterans Post at Liberty Avenue and Eldert Lane, down the street from where Father Lynch grew up in Brooklyn.

Thank you for your article. It brings back wonderful memories of those years, and I am so grateful that the community continues to honor this extraordinary priest who died while tending to dying U.S. servicemen in the Battle of Okinawa in 1945.

Robert W. Lulley,

Babylon

NY will only reinforce its sorry reputation

New York State, long ranked among the highest-taxed states, is doing nothing to erase that blemish. In fact, the state is considering two new charges on the public: congestion-pricing tolls to enter midtown and lower Manhattan, and a pied-à-terre tax on wealthy people who keep co-ops and condominiums in Manhattan for part-time use [“State weighs pied- à- terre tax,” News, March 9].

If these two charges are enacted, New York’s infamous distinction among the states is not in danger.

Herbert Kraut,

Woodmere

Editor’s note: The writer is an accountant.

New tolls will push more to Cross-Bronx

In addition to the several good reasons against congestion pricing cited by Opinion-page writer Herbert Stupp [“Congestion plan will take its toll,” March 8], more motorists from Long Island, Queens and Brooklyn traveling to New Jersey and beyond will be forced to use the already clogged Cross-Bronx Expressway to reach the George Washington Bridge or the overburdened roads leading to the Verrazzano Bridge.

Trude Hassberg,

Flushing