The president complained that he never got a thank-you for giving John McCain the funeral that he wanted [“McCain attacks persist,” News, March 21].

Through his sacrifice as a soldier, a war hero, his 35 years in Congress, and his human decency, McCain was entitled to that kind of funeral. As a Vietnam era veteran, I resent the implication that anybody should thank Trump for the send-off McCain got. He deserved far more. Trump should have publicly thanked McCain for being brave enough to put his life on the line for this country, including his five years as a prisoner of war, while Trump used excuses to avoid military service.

There is heroism and there is cowardice, and from the comparison of both men’s lives and service to this country, Trump’s behavior surely fits in the latter category.

Frank Geffrard,

Central Islip

Every American and veteran should be defending the late Sen. John McCain and his legacy. McCain gave his all serving his country and suffered dearly. President Donald Trump gave his all to avoid serving. Everything Trump does — the wall, the proposed military parade — is done to feed his ego. It is time for all to stand up and admonish Trump for his childish behavior.

Lawrence Doscinski,

Flanders

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Few people in the United States would seem to believe that John McCain is not an iconic American hero. Unfortunately, our president is among them. Does anyone believe that having lived in the lap of luxury, Donald Trump could have endured the torture that McCain did in a North Vietnamese prison? Does anyone believe Trump would have dedicated his life to public service, as McCain did? I think not.

In 1971, the ink on my bachelor’s degree wasn’t dry when I was drafted. I went to basic training and then advanced infantry training; the bone spurs on my feet didn’t matter because my father wasn’t wealthy.

Bob Doyle,

West Islip