While Brookhaven officials say they have spent millions of dollars to make the town landfill less stinky, it is clear that these efforts have fallen short [“Down in the dumps over landfill odor,” News, March 17].

The landfill failed 10 of 11 state inspections from Dec. 13 to 26. Town officials detail measures taken to manage the odors, but it’s clearly not enough if, day after day, nearby residents suffer from disgusting smells from the area of the landfill. Those responsible for the landfill continue to point fingers at other businesses, rather than identify the cause of the problem and resolve it.

A March 13 news story in Newsday, “DEC: Odor broke rules,” called hydrogen sulfide — which state inspectors found in the air in neighborhoods near the landfill — “mostly harmless.” The common cold is considered mostly harmless, but anyone who has suffered through fever, coughing, and congestion can attest to the impact it has on one’s quality of life. The odor and the effect the landfill has on those of us within smelling distance have a significant impact on our quality of life.

The lack of initiative by our elected officials to identify the cause and fix the problem is unconscionable.

Jennifer DeVito,

Medford

I live less than two miles from the landfill and foul smells abound. The town has the responsibility to be a good steward and serve residents with empathy. We demand the basic right to breathe without nausea, headaches, gagging, allergies, pulmonary issues, etc. We cannot go outside, and sometimes we smell the odors inside with doors and windows closed. Why should thousands suffer?

Julianna Kirk,

Brookhaven