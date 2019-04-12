Letter: Desperation at the southern border

Images of migrant children and adults sleeping under a bridge on rocks and dirt in El Paso, Texas, surrounded by a fence and razor wire, are shocking and disturbing. I understand that they have presented themselves to border patrol agents to seek asylum [“Judge moves to block Trump’s asylum policy,” News, April 9]. This doesn’t excuse the harsh treatment they received. I would be heartbroken if my dog were living under a bridge in those conditions.

These migrants are desperate to escape severe poverty and political corruption, and they still deserve their dignity. They need to be returned to their countries and try to eventually enter the United States legally. In the interim, let’s try to remember that everyone deserves to be treated as human.

Maureen King Cassidy,

Oyster Bay

The April 1 news story “14-ton reminder of terror” told of the Nazi-era freight car on display outside the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan. When I read that Nazis persuaded mothers to give up their children with promises the families would be reunited, but the women later realized their children would be killed, it brought a tear to my eye and made my blood run cold.

My husband’s grandparents and four of their children died in Nazi camps. And it made my blood run cold because it has been reported that migrants seeking asylum at the U.S. Southern border also have had to give up their children and been promised that they will be returned. But now we read that thousands of children remain apart from their parents.

Thankfully, my husband’s father and three of his siblings did survive the Holocaust. And one 94-year-old aunt is still alive. She is a brilliant woman and still sharp, so when she said one day that President Donald Trump reminded her of Adolf Hitler, it made my blood run cold. But as each day passes, I understand this statement more. What heartless man would separate children from their parents? I hope he is sincere in saying he will not allow it again.

Your April 9 editorial, “No separation of families,” stated it perfectly: “It’s a despicable practice for migrants and for our nation. We can, and must, do better.”

Barbara Kurek,

East Islip

I would like to see the president issue an executive order declaring that anyone who seeks asylum, and anyone who crosses our borders without permission, will be turned around and sent home. This order would stay in place until a proper immigration plan can be implemented. The United States cannot save the world, but we must save the United States. As hard and cruel as this may sound, what other choice is there? Images of crowds of people at the border crossing show just how bad the situation is. We need to get control.

The United States is the most generous nation on Earth, but maintaining our stability is a must so we can continue to help those around the world who need help. If our borders are continually crossed without our consent, and these immigrants do not assimilate with our culture, then I fear our nation as we know it will be no more. Waiting for the next election to solve our immigration policy is not an option. We need action now.

Edward Tardibuono,

Levittown