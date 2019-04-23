Letter: Make sure houses of worship are safe

It was sad to read that hundreds were killed on Easter by terrorist bombs in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka. My heartfelt prayers go out to the families of victims.

Are no houses of worship sacred? I suggest that all ushers in our local churches, temples and houses of worship get together with law-enforcement agencies to learn how to better protect their congregations. Ushers have eyes and ears and can do something, even if only to call 9/11. Members of my local church plan to meet with the NYPD to talk about security. Evil thrives when good people do nothing.

Frederick R. Bedell Jr.,

Glen Oaks

My deepest prayers and condolences go out to the family and friends of the people killed and to those who were wounded in Sri Lanka. These strikes against churches and businesses are unacceptable, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was right when he said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Arthur L. Mackey Jr.,

Roosevelt

Editor’s note: The writer is senior pastor of the Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral.

NY money should go to SCCC students

Do New Yorkers and Americans truly not see what our elected politicians are doing?

Three weeks ago, the New York State Legislature and governor allocated $27 million in taxpayer money for college aid for immigrants whose parents entered the country illegally, and then Democrats tabled a bill to fund college for spouses and dependents of military members killed or disabled on duty outside of a war zone — until President Donald Trump called them out and state Republicans shamed them into approving the aid [“Tuition help got caught up in political games,” Editorial, April 18].

Now Suffolk County Community College proposes raising tuition on its students [“SCCC budget plan has $250 tuition hike,” News, April 19].

Wouldn’t the $27 million be better spent on American students to help them avoid a tuition hike? This is a betrayal of the American voter by the people we elect!

Anthony Johnson Sr.,

Brentwood

Two views of Gillen’s request of the NHL

Although a New York Rangers fan and ticket subscriber, I say good for Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen in petitioning the NHL to keep the New York Islanders at the Nassau Coliseum for their playoff run [“NHL ices Gillen’s Islander request,” News, April 20].

Why should the Islanders not play at the venue that gives them the best home-ice advantage? I believe NHL commissioner Gary Bettman overreaches by dictating to the Islanders where to play. If the Islanders felt that playing at Christopher Morley Park gave them the best shot at a Stanley Cup, that’s their business, not the NHL’s.

Richard LePetri,

Rockville Centre

Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen should stop looking to score political points by pandering to Islander fans by asking the NHL to allow more playoff games at the Coliseum. (Kate Murray already took care of that when she was supervisor by rejecting a plan then to rebuild and develop around the arena.)

Instead, Gillen should take a lesson from Alfonse D’Amato, who took care of the roads as town presiding supervisor before he became a U.S. senator. Do your job and repave I.U. Willets Road in Searingtown.

Gary Bravstein,

Searingtown

Why Trump should release his tax returns

I am astonished that a letter writer is so dismissive of the fact that President Donald Trump has decided that he’s too important to be held accountable for his true financial situation by releasing his tax returns [“Demand for Trump returns is nonsense,” Letters, April 17].

If there’s nothing to hide, why is he hiding this information? Apparently, both he and his advocates have decided that he has no obligation to constituents who do not support him.

Certainly one nation under God is newly defined as one nation under Trump. Shame on those who think the rule of law and the protocol of the presidency can be ignored without doing serious damage to this great country. Here’s hoping we get answers — and if those answers are not damaging, even better for all of us.

June Zeger,

East Meadow

The reason Americans want to see the president’s tax returns is to know how his policies and proposals affect him personally. How did the tax-law overhaul affect him? Did his lawyers and accountants help craft a law to save the president and his family millions, or tens of millions, of dollars in taxes?

I would like to know the private sources of the president’s income. If it’s from foreign investors, and he changes U.S. policy to favor those investors’ countries, I would like to know that.

The motives of our leaders should be exposed for all to see. Why would anyone oppose knowing whether the president pushed through tax changes to benefit him and few others, while the rest of us get stuck holding the bag?

Eric Gemunder,

Huntington Station