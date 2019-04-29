Letter: Where will Mueller report lead?

I have been reading the Mueller report, and it seems to me this report is advising Congress that there is reason for it to continue this investigation. Attorney General William Barr gave a false and misleading opinion in his summary before releasing the redacted report [“The Mueller report,” News, April 19].

I strongly advise anyone who really cares about our country to read the Mueller report. It is not hard to understand because enough of it is not in highly legal terms. This report was written by special counsel Robert Mueller so that ordinary Americans can truly understand what was going on in and around the White House during the campaign and after the election.

Maureen Marotta,

Baldwin

Special counsel Robert Mueller could do the country a great favor if he would answer this question: “Without the perceived understanding that a sitting president can’t be indicted, would you have indicted President Donald Trump? And if so, for what crime?”

His answer would clear the air!

William J. Van Sickle,

Brentwood

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

I have a few observations based on letters from Newsday readers about the Mueller report [“Readers react to Mueller report,” Letters, April 21]. Some found special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and report a “witch hunt,” or a “waste of time and money.” One said we should simply “move on.”

Why? The investigation documents that a hostile foreign power interfered with our electoral process. People don’t seem to comprehend that the United States was attacked, and that our elected officials have yet to respond.

I find it interesting that even this president’s supporters claim he “may not be perfect” or “a role model,” but I remember a time when we required our presidents to have such traits. How much lower does the bar need to drop — and why are we allowing it to?

Robert Janetschek,

Syosset

Whys and wherefores of public payrolls

On a regular basis, Newsday bombards its readers with articles about overpaid public employees — school administrators, police brass, transportation employees, etc. [“LIRR payroll swells,” News, April 26].

To what end?

Those mentioned, I’m sure, cry all the way to the bank as their friends and neighbors know how much they (unjustifiably) earn, whether in salaries or pensions. So, Newsday, please tell me what is the purpose of these exposes?

George Haber,

Jericho

The April 25 news story “LIRR payroll swells” listed the top 10 MTA salaries in 2018, which ranged from $350,360 to $461,646. It stated that, “The collective bargaining agreement and its rules about seniority allow those with the most years on the job to get first pick at overtime opportunities.”

This, of course, dramatically increases the cost of overtime. And a pension is calculated by including overtime earnings.

It goes on to state that, “The LIRR’s overtime spending increased $50 million . . . from $175.4 million in 2017 to $224.6 million in 2018.”

As long as our elected representatives in Albany find the solution to the costs of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in congestion pricing and forever increasing tolls at our tunnels and bridges, the problems with the service provided by the MTA and its costs will only get worse.

We taxpayers need to elect state representatives who will address the real problem with the MTA: its uncontrolled costs and the major contributor to those costs, the collective bargaining agreements.

Louis Grimaldi,

Elwood

Democrats would reverse Trump’s acts

I was very impressed by Joe Biden’s speech announcing his run for president [“Biden makes it official,” News, April 26].

Of course, we certainly do not want four more years of a great economy, very low unemployment, a high stock market, etc.

We should look forward to Democrats taking over the White House (God, forbid) so they will reverse every single thing that President Donald Trump has done.

Enrica Bilello,

Bellmore

Save a Jones Beach tollbooth for posterity

I read the April 26 news story “Jones Beach toll plaza to be razed.” I appreciate the need to improve and progress, but I also hope that history can be saved for those who will never know the Jones Beach we knew. I hope that one of the toll booths will be offered to a local museum for future exhibit.

Long Island has a long history from pre-Colonial days to potato fields to Levittown to overdevelopment. May we hold on to the aspects that help the people of the future know how we came to be who we are.

Antoinette Donato,

Miller Place

Editor’s note: The writer is vice president of the Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society.