In regards to the May 8 news story on increases in school taxes, “Taxes on LI would go up 2.48%,” have the school districts ever considered the senior citizen population on Long Island?

When does the tax burden stop for individuals who have paid enough into society? In local stores and shops, you see people in their 70s, 80s and even 90s who should be enjoying life working their tails off to pay their ever-increasing school taxes.

At what point do we stop taxing those who do not have children in school? It’s a disgrace.

I believe that when you reach 65, you should pay 50 percent of the owed school tax, and zero when you reach 70. This should be brought up at every school board meeting. We do not need any more artificial-turf fields.

James Sandas,

Massapequa Park

Soon, China won’t need U.S. markets

In 2013, China announced a trade policy called Belt and Road, to use highways, rail lines and power plants to link the economies of Asia, Europe and Africa. The plan is to invest heavily in infrastructure across those continents to create a market for Chinese goods should the United States wake up to China’s unfair trade policies. At the same time, China can take raw materials from its new trading partners. China never hid its plans.

The United States has done little until now to rock the boat and demand fair trade and an end to technology theft [“Beijing hits back in trade dispute,” News, May 14]. Our country has a short window of time to act against unfair trade. In a few years, China will not need U.S. consumers, and our leverage will be gone.

If there is a price to pay, U.S. consumers must pay it as we did during World War II, when Americans did without and rationed goods. We can’t be crybabies about this. We either should pay the higher prices for Chinese goods — or don’t buy that nation’s products.

Alan Newman,

Bellmore

LIRR demonstrates contempt for riders

By closing parking lots at Farmingdale station during the PGA Championship, the Long Island Rail Road and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority prove once again that the commuters they are supposed to serve are held in utter contempt [“LIRR’s Farmingdale parking lots to close for PGA,” News, May 10].

What is the benefit of allowing us to park at Wyandanch when many of us use morning trains that originate in Farmingdale? If shuttle buses for tournament-goers and safety personnel warrant the closing of the station’s parking lots, why can’t parking be made available at Bethpage, or for five days, allow street parking in the Village of Farmingdale?

Only the MTA can get away with raising fares and reducing service. Phillip Eng should resign as LIRR president. As a 30-year LIRR commuter, I believe his leadership is just as ineffective as that of any of his predecessors.

Roy B. Daiell,

Deer Park

Who is supervising LIRR’s supervisors?

It was only about eight years ago when we were reading about a disability scandal at the Long Island Rail Road. Today, we read about Long Island Rail Road workers who might be overstating overtime pay. Is it possible one employee worked 16 hours a day for 365 days? I guess, but do you believe it?

Where is the supervision? Where is the supervision of supervision? Where is the leadership of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority? And now, late to the game as usual, riding in on his white horse, is Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo [“Cuomo: overtime abuse needing investigation,” News, May 13]. Where have you been, governor? This is another case of, if you want something messed up, let the government run it!

Rick Russo,

Hicksville

Albany lawmakers have ulterior motive

It’s nice to see now that Democrats have full control of New York State government that they have their priorities in place. The Democratic-led Senate has passed a bill to allow felons to serve on juries [“State Senate OKs bill letting felons on juries,” News, May 8].

And now there are proposals to let felons seek parole at age 55 after serving 15 years, and to give them the right to vote. This isn’t really a surprise considering the way business is conducted in Albany. Our politicians are making sure that if they ever go on trial for corruption, they will face a jury of their peers.

John Reilly,

Hicksville

The price of resistance to affordable housing

In 1991, my parents were able to buy a house on Long Island despite the fact that neither went to college. Nearly 30 years later, I would be unable to buy a house here today, despite making $120,000 a year. This is partially due to student loans and the need to save for a few years [“Many young adults plan to move off the Island,” News, May 10].

Years of baby boomers fighting back against any kind of affordable housing on Long Island are starting to hurt the ability of the next generation to live here. I’ll feel no sympathy for boomers when they don’t live near their grandchildren.

Guy Smith,

Commack