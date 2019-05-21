Letter: U.S. is hostage to NRA interests

E.J. Dionne Jr. zeroes in on the corrupt NRA organization that is bolstered by President Donald Trump and the GOP [“Disarray for a high-living NRA,” Opinion, May 17]. This country is held hostage by big-money conservatives and the Republican senators who refuse to have common-sense gun regulations.

Our children deserve better than fear and active-shooter drills in schools. So far in 2019, there have been more than 120 attacks in the United States in which four or more people were shot. There have been eight shootings at schools. Nearly 1,300 children die and 5,790 are treated for gunshot wounds each year in this nation, according to a 2017 article in the journal Pediatrics.

Why isn’t this a national emergency? What are our lawmakers and president doing? From what I see, nothing.

Judi Gardner,

Huntington

In his opinion column E.J. Dionne Jr. states, “Let’s start asking the GOP’s politicians how they feel about being allied with a crowd that looks more and more like a bunch of swindlers.”

That has been asked and answered by their ongoing support of the Trump administration. They will stand by the NRA as well. More shame on them but at least they can hold onto their NRA swag bags that come with that support.

Steve Boyce,

Dix Hills

Think of victims when fixing parole

Once again someone reminds us that the United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world [“Look at parole for older inmates,” Opinion, May 19].

Why? Well, I guess that’s because we have the most criminals! Once again, anyone complaining about prison shouldn’t commit acts that would put him or her there. (“If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.”)

I see that the writer uses the terms “mercy, redemption and rehabilitation.” You know what word in this article is conspicuous by its absence? Victim. Absolutely nothing about how these inmates’ crimes impacted the victim, and how to make that right, was written. Now that would be restorative justice.

Joe Cesare,

Copiague

Concerns linger over Russia, 2020

I am concerned about Russian interference in the 2020 presidential election and our president’s seeming indifference — or, rather, nonresponse — to reports by our intelligence communities that Russia, China and others are ramping up efforts to interfere in our election [“Trump, Putin talk of Mueller, arms,” News, May 4].

This is the biggest threat to our nation and our democracy. We have been polarized and divided by these forces.

Abraham Lincoln warned that a house divided against itself cannot stand. The Russians warned us years ago that they would attack us from within, and that was vigorously demonstrated during our last election.

Impeachment, while probably justified, is a distraction we can ill afford. We must rather stand up to those who wish to destroy our elections and ultimately our country. If our leader refuses to lead, then our elected representatives must ensure that our democracy is not compromised. We must vigorously protect a fair and uncorrupted election process.

Teresa Brown,

Bay Shore

Views over proposed gas pipeline

Your editorial urging approval of the proposed gas pipeline was correct, but not just for now [“Gas pipeline makes sense — just for now,” May 15].

Fortunately, our country’s production of natural gas can help replace the use of coal worldwide. Natural gas is part of the solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions because it burns cleaner than coal.

As stated by your editorial, “Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will soon award contracts for large scale wind farms — 1,200 megawatts is a good guess.” However, the efficiency and reliability of natural gas are a better bet. Natural gas makes sense not just for now.

William Adams Littell,

Moriches

The editorial “Gas pipeline makes sense — just for now” is a stunning acknowledgment that approving the Williams Transco pipeline is a very bad idea.

Once energy companies spend nearly $1 billion on this pipeline, it’s unlikely they will abandon it in a few years. Once built, the infrastructure is in place to maintain dependence on fossil fuels in New York for decades. The pipeline will transport natural gas from Pennsylvania, where some water supplies and air have been fouled by hydrofracturing. Fracking was banned in New York for this very reason. As Newsday admits, green energy options are here now and just need to be scaled up. That won’t happen soon if fossil fuel sources are readily available.

Kay Bromberg,

Roslyn Heights

Editor’s note: The writer is vice president of the Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor, an advocacy organization.