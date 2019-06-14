Letter: Disgraceful treatment of our first responders

What a national disgrace that our first responders, ailing from searching the ruins of the World Trade Center after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, went to Washington, D.C., last week to request further funding for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund and were greeted by a virtually empty congressional hearing room [“An earful on 9/11 fund,” News, June 12].

Former talk show host Jon Stewart should have said he was testifying before Congress for more resources, benefits and privileges for immigrants here illegally. Then, many members of Congress would have tripped over themselves to fill the hearing room to allocate more of U.S. taxpayers’ money to show all nations how kind and generous America is so that the world would love the United States. It’s important to be loved!

Thomas Duignan,

West Islip