Letters: The president vs. 'the Squad'

In no way do I believe President Donald Trump is a racist, nor do I think his tweets were about race [“The president shouldn’t divide,” Editorial, July 16].

It is obvious that in his tweets, he was responding, not based on skin color, but on the nonsense and anti-American sentiment that come out of the mouths of the four congresswomen.

I listened on Monday as they accused the president of telling lies, when, in fact, I am skeptical about their own statements. For example, Rep. Ilhan Omar said Trump “pursued an agenda to allow millions of Americans to die from a lack of health care.” Really? Where does she get her numbers?

I believe this is part of their plan to denounce Trump at every turn and to try to make Americans believe their claims, so they can perpetuate a socialist agenda. I pray that the people of this country can differentiate their claims from Trump’s truth.

Geraldine Quinn,

Smithtown

During the Army-McCarthy hearings in 1954, when attorney Joseph Nye Welch asked Sen. Joseph McCarthy, “Have you no sense of decency, sir?” it was rhetorical.

This same question could be asked of President Donald Trump, but sadly, it would also be rhetorical. We all know the answer in both cases.

We saw and see that both men think that headlines equal respect and popularity. Both duped the public with their imagined patriotism and never understood what patriotism means, because true patriotism could do nothing to advance their personal agendas, which are in stark contrast with what is important to America.

Robert Broder,

Stony Brook

Not one to behave presidentially, Donald Trump seems to have outdone himself. Borrowing yet again from the lexicon of racism, he has brought us back to an age when name-calling and finger-pointing were convenient substitutes for a rational exchange of ideas.

I haven’t heard something like “Go back where you came from” since I was 12 and living on the Lower East Side. I believe he underscored an intention to make America hate again, and reminded us that unless we cherish and still believe in what America is all about, the kind of racism that we’re seeing in the Oval Office will not be gone quickly. The president will need a not-so-subtle nudge from the people.

Salvatore Gentile,

Northport

I am a schoolteacher with more than 30 years of experience in Long Island private and public schools. The public school where I am fortunate enough to teach now is incredibly diverse and the learning environment is enriched because of it.

If a student told another student to “go back” to the country he or she is from because of a disagreement they had, that conduct would be reported to administration and investigated for potential bullying and harassment, infractions punishable with suspension.

When will our elected officials hold the president to the same standard we hold young people to in public schools? There are constitutional consequences available to Congress. It is shocking that a U.S. president in the 21st century gets away with race-baiting and divisive behavior.

Carolyn Faggioni,

Bellmore

Those who know that Donald Trump is the most serious threat to American values since the Civil War should heed Nassau County Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs, who said, “Anything that divides Democrats at this time is not advantageous to . . . beating Trump” [“Zimmerman confronts Suozzi,” News, July 14].

I can remember a different time, 1968, when we who opposed the Vietnam War couldn’t bring ourselves to support Hubert Humphrey, a good, progressive but an establishment candidate. We got Richard Nixon. Four years later, we rallied behind idealistic, anti-war candidate George McGovern. Nixon took 49 states. Compared with Trump, Nixon was a progressive.

In normal times, progressive Democrats should do all they can for candidates with whom they agree. But in these abnormal times, those who divide Democrats are gifts to Trump and will help reelect him.

Hopefully normal times will return, and Democrats and Republicans will be more willing to work together to get good things accomplished. With Trump in the White House, two-party cooperation for the public good is only a dream. Divisive Democrats and Trump-petrified Republicans defer the dream of a functional federal government for who knows how long.

Jim Morgo,

Bayport

Editor’s note: The writer is a co-founder of Bayport-Blue Point chapter of Indivisible, a political activist organization.