Feeling punished for public service to city

Now that the Nassau County Board of Elections has decided that my husband, Michael Zangari, and I cannot vote in the City of Glen Cove because our house is in the Town of Oyster Bay, several questions remain unanswered [“Blocked from voting in city,” News, July 10].

In the Dec. 5 news story “Split Decision: Property line dispute could alter former pol’s voter registration,” Newsday reported, “The property directly behind Zangari also is split between Glen Cove and the unincorporated hamlet of Glen Head, as are several others in the neighborhood.” And your July 10 story quoted an elections agency spokeswoman as saying that the board also examined surrounding properties that similarly straddle the boundary, but did not change other voter registrations.

So why were Michael and I the only two to have our voter registration status changed? Had Michael never run for City Council in Glen Cove, would our voter registrations ever have been challenged? Incidentally, our ZIP code and mailing address are still in Glen Cove.

A quotation attributed to British writer Ernest Benn and to comedian Groucho Marx said, “Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.”

Janice Zangari,

Glen Cove

Thoughts on equal pay for top athletes

Clearly, the U.S. women’s soccer team has outshone the men’s for quite some time. The question of equal pay for the same job has some merit [“The quest for equality,” News, July 14].

But before anyone says women players should get the same amount as the men, a few variables must be looked at. As in any business, do the employees, in this case the women players, generate as much money as the men from TV advertising, ticket sales and endorsements? If they do, then lower pay is clearly discriminatory. If they don’t, equal pay is not justified.

In the U.S. Open tennis tournament, the men and women are paid the same, even though the women play best-of-three sets while the men play best-of-five. Not the same job, shouldn’t be the same pay.

Mitch Rakita,

Lake Grove

There is a solution to the equality issue in sports at the highest level. Do away with male and female events and have just have one league in soccer, golf, tennis or whatever, with one pay scale for each sport. Let men and women alike try out for chances to compete on the same field of play using the same rules. This would simplify the sports and let fans watch the best perform. The best of the best will rise to the top and get the highest pay for such an honor.

Sounds simple and fair. Give it a try and stop all the bickering about gender and salaries, and let the fans just enjoy their sport of choice.

Kenneth P. Lebeck,

Plainview

Don’t loosen rules for chickens in Babylon

The Town of Babylon is considering a code change to remove a requirement of 100 feet between chickens and any house, which has limited the birds to big backyards [“Backyard chicken law might be amended,” News, July 12].

As the rescue director for Long Island Orchestrating for Nature, an animal-rights advocacy group that operates the Island’s only rescue effort for domestic fowl, I know that loosening restrictions on backyard birds would mean more animal abandonment and suffering [“Backyard chicken law might be amended,” News, July 12].

When cute chicks grow up to be roosters that are not allowed, elderly hens stop laying eggs, or an adorable Easter or school hatching project grows up to be a pooping machine, irresponsible people discard them to the elements. If my organization doesn’t rescue them, they die.

I have rescued dozens of abandoned birds in Babylon, including two domestic ducklings left to die in the Carlls River earlier this month. Both were filthy and emaciated, and one suffered from crippling malnutrition. The Town of Babylon Animal Shelter does not rescue or receive chickens or ducks, so how can Babylon possibly consider creating a market for more?

Patricia Amendolia,

Babylon

Free television still offers plenty to watch

As someone who has used an antenna for TV reception for 50-plus years, I would like to tell you why I still use this ancient method [“Remember when TV was free?,” Business, July 14].

I do not need 200-plus channels. I do not watch 24 hours a day. I get in excess of 40 channels over the air because of the secondary channels — for example, 4.2, 4.3, 9.2, 9.3, etc. — so there is plenty for me to enjoy. I also do not want the sex and language used on cable shows.

For those who wish to pay for TV, there are more options than ever. But how many viewers will support these services? I guess people on Long Island earn big salaries. Media rates are becoming a major expense for homeowners, with no end in sight. This also is the case with movie prices, but that’s for another time.

Lillian Irwin,

Dix Hills