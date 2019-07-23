Letter: Higher prices, same old Port Authority

Regarding the raising of tolls, fees and prices by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey [“Port Authority user hikes must bring results,” Editorial, July 15], this gouging of the public has been going on for years.

We have reached the point where tolls have reached unimaginable heights and now we are heading in the same direction as far as getting to the airports. As I read the plan proposed, every mass transit method of getting to the airports would see an increase in fees or price. This is in addition to the LIRR fare.

While I realize that there is a need for infrastructure improvement, the Port Authority has no incentive to actually change anything since it has the ability to just constantly increase revenue on the backs of the public.

Finally, there has been a push to increase the use of mass transit in the New York area. These new prices on the Air Train and fees on taxis or for-hire cars will just make the public more likely to not use these services. If these go through, expect a lot more traffic on the roads leading to the airports. The public does not have unlimited resources.

I am already planning on how to get friends to drive me to Kennedy Airport in the future. Thank you, Port Authority, for making it too expensive to use mass transit.

Paul Fein,

Oceanside

Editorial cartooning an art of opinion

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

I understand that cartoons and caricatures are usually meant to exaggerate reality. Your inclusion of the membership card for “The Squad” totally misses the mark [“Cartoon Roundup,” Opinion, July 20].

To publish this biased piece of politics that includes lies and misinterpretations is out of place. There is no humor in this piece.

Tony Bruno,

Babylon

Kudos to Newsday’s Matt Davies on his Apollo 11 moon landing cartoon, depicting the footprints of astronaut Neil Armstrong and Grumman on the surface of the moon [Opinion, July 21].

Well done!

Elsa Eisenberg,

Oyster Bay

Dealing with the deficit, U.S. debt

In response to Lane Filler’s “Perot warned us about national debt” [Opinion, July 11], a letter writer wrote on July 14 and called the national debt “our monetary crisis.” When Ross Perot ran for president in 1992, the debt was $4 trillion. In 2020, the debt may hit $23 trillion. Back in 1940, it was $40 billion when Robert M. Hanes, the president of the American Bankers Association, said it was a “ticking time bomb which can eventually destroy the American system.”

So when exactly will this bomb finally go off? What exactly do Perot, Hanes, Filler, and the letter writer say is going to happen? For the last 80 years, the debt has risen dramatically and still nothing has happened. The federal debt is just the total of all deposits, all the money the government printed and spent into the economy. The federal government creates the currency and can never go broke and never not pay its bills. The debt “crisis” is a myth used by politicians like Perot and many others to dupe the public into thinking we can only afford things like endless wars, but not health care for all or Social Security.

Robert H. Mott,

Yaphank

It is perfectly clear that neither Republicans nor Democrats will ever voluntarily take on the monstrous federal deficit. They would have to vote on bills that would take things away from their constituents. You know, free things. The only solution is a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Peter Kelly,

Medford

2020 race is getting all the attention

Even though the 2020 elections are more than a year away, it’s all you hear about on TV, the web and in the newspapers. There are certainly more things that need to be discussed. How about gun control, gerrymandering and the Electoral College.

As a child, my parents taught me that in a democracy, majority rules. In school, teachers and professors taught that, in a democracy, majority rules. Yet in this country that I love so dearly majority no longer rules. So I guess that means we are no longer a democracy.

Christine Parker,

Middle Island

Right to put spotlight on Epstein case

I am grateful and proud of your editorial choice to highlight the egregious travesty of justice that surrounds the Jeffrey Epstein case [“Ensuring justice in Epstein saga,” Opinion, July 19]. I hope you continue to keep a spotlight on how this unfolds going forward and continue to press for answers to the questions author Kan M. Nawaday asks in his opinion piece.

Most of us in the public have at least a vague sense that justice and the rule of law are parceled out selectively, which has the dangerous effect of undermining faith in government generally.

Rainer Schwarz,

Huntington