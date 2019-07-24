Letter: Cuomo right to sign climate legislation

I applaud Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s signing the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, and at the same time, giving the initiative the means to start doing its work by announcing significant new wind projects [“Wind to fuel a clean break,” Editorial, July 19].

We should all be proud to live in a state that is a leader in fighting the climate crisis, especially since a shift to renewable power is going to bring so many economic opportunities. I hope you’re right that the momentum of wind power, and the desperate need we have for climate action, will overcome the power of Long Island NIMBYists who have the ability to hijack important projects.

We need to work together for a safe and livable future.

Joseph Tonini,

Mineola

Providing health care to immigrants

As a Christian, I want to respond to two letter writers who brought religion and Christianity into the discussion of providing health care to immigrants in the country illegally [“Which way next for Democrats,” Letters, July 2].

Their premise is that if you are a true Christian, you will support this insane idea. Let me ask you this my benevolent friends. If every night of the week 40 immigrants here illegally forced their way into your house through your broken kitchen door, demanding food, clothing, medical care and a bed, and the law of the land said you had to house them, what would you do? Then the next night, if 40 more show up and every night thereafter, what would you do?

I know that many of you would reject this idea and demand that this travesty be stopped by the government. Jesus said, “Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s.” In other words, follow the laws of the land and pay your taxes. In assisting others, it doesn’t make sense to destroy yourself in the process.

Gayle Palmer,

Williston Park

Regarding July 2 letters on the position from Democratic presidential candidates that immigrants should receive health care, those critics are missing three points:

1) It is law. In 1986, President Ronald Reagan signed the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act. The law requires hospitals to treat patients in need of emergency care regardless of their ability to pay, citizenship or even legal status.

2) It is practical. Non-treatment of illnesses is a public safety hazard. Look at the recent measles outbreak as an example.

3) It is moral. America doesn’t turn away refugees in need. It is the basis for what this country stands for. So in that light, the tone of those letters comes from a dark, ugly place that doesn’t solve any issue.

James Babbo,

Lindenhurst

Wind farms in waters off the Hamptons

The article “Change of course on wind farm” [News, July 14] is causing confusion.

The article, about a developer dropping tentative plans to build turbines in waters off the Hamptons, fails to mention that plans for the South Fork Wind Farm — the state’s first offshore wind farm — are still moving forward. The project will be located at least 35 miles east of Montauk in an area that already has been leased to Denmark-based Orsted and its partner on the project, Eversource. This omission caused many readers to think the project being withdrawn is the South Fork Wind Farm project, which is incorrect.

The two prospective lease areas discussed in the article are within call areas designated by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management that the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority did not recommend in the first place, following an extensive stakeholder outreach process.

David Posnett,

East Hampton

Letter on Trump, rocket unnecessary

Was this letter necessary?

If I submitted a letter and substituted the name of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as someone who should be tied to a rocket and sent into space, would you publish it? I doubt it [“Landing on the moon 50 years ago,” Letters, July 23]? I also would add that Newsday cartoonist Matt Davies has not published one cartoon that is positive of President Donald Trump.

Your editorial board is too liberal for me, but I don’t have any choice on Long Island.

Pat Murray,

Seaford

Could you please tell me what this letter has to do with the Apollo 11 program? It is letters such as these that only serve to further separate Americans from each other. It has no redeeming value and certainly does not belong in Newsday.

Gail Berkes Starkie,

Southold

Bush v. Gore was right decision

In his quest to praise the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, Washington Post contributor Harry Litman referred to Bush v. Gore as an “abhorrent opinion” [“Justice Stevens’ independent streak,” Opinion, July 18]. The New York Times conducted an investigation and confirmed seven months later that George W. Bush did win the State of Florida in the 2000 presidential campaign.

Abhorrent? Not really. It turned out to be correct decision.

Dan Martin,

Babylon