Letter: Import of testimony by Robert Mueller

So, we all got to relive the report by former special counsel Robert Mueller [“Mueller lets his report speak for him,” News, July 25]. All it showed was the lengths to which our elected representatives will go to create a public spectacle for politics’ sake. Democrats will stop at nothing to try to destroy President Donald Trump. Republicans will do all they can to defend him and discredit Mueller.

In the end, there is no collusion, which Americans, no matter which way we lean, should want to know about. Even those who support and voted for Trump should want an investigation if there is a hint that he colluded with a foreign power to help rig an American election. Now that we know it didn’t happen, it’s time to move on.

The only questionable offense is obstruction, which any person of power would use to defend themselves by exerting said power. I can understand Trump haters clinging to that and hoping it will get him removed from office, but at what cost and risk? When do the American people and Congress realize it is a losing battle? Any worse than deleting thousands of emails? Point being, both sides do shady things and seem to get away with it. Right or wrong, it is a reality.

What seems to have been lost is the most important information gathered by the report. That there was meddling in a U.S. presidential election by Russia. Whether you support or hate our president, lean left or right, the one thing we should all agree on is we must prevent any future meddling by a foreign power.

I would hope the one unifying stance that all Americans and elected representatives take is to agree we need to work together to protect the integrity and power of our electoral process. If anyone was actually listening, Mueller suspects it is already happening, again.

Dave Gentile,

Westbury

While former special counsel Robert Mueller was testifying about the Russian interference in our 2016 election in “sweeping and systematic fashion,” and warning that it continues today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was busy killing two bills that would have put safeguards in place to secure our elections in the future.

And while Mueller warned members of Congress that the Russian interference was among the most serious challenges to our democracy he’s faced in his career, Republicans attacked the American hero and patriot as if he was an enemy of the state.

Republicans, I would urge you to review your oath of office to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic . . .”

To quote Jon Stewart, “Do your job!”

Myra Vaughn,

Manorville

Sayonara to Sayonara Motel in Amityville

It was with some sadness that I read about the decline and demolition of the Sayonara motel [“Cleanup at former motel site,” News, July 23]. Fifty-seven years ago, my husband and I spent our wedding night there, before leaving the next day for our honeymoon. It was the beginning of 51 happy years, ending with his passing in 2013.

Fortunately, the memories will always remain.

Eileen Leippert,

Ronkonkoma

There are no designer plates for men?

I have one question about Lane Filler’s column [“Too large a portion of rage on plates,” Opinion, July 24], and Macy’s merchandising of plates reminding women how to get into their skinny jeans. Where’s the crockery with the “gentle” and “cute” reminder for men’s portion control? Surely, being overweight is not just a women’s issue.

Interestingly, disturbing statistics of eating disorder patients represent mostly young women. It seems our society of cultural svelteness believes it’s inoffensive to send a potpourri of messages that are absorbed by, and that influence the development of, concepts of self-esteem and identity, perpetuating the idea that a woman is only as good as she looks in her jeans.

OK, I have one more question: How is this a positive message?

Pamela Cheek,

Riverhead

Editor’s note: The writer is a registered nurse and retired LPN nursing instructor.

Citizenship question should be questioned

Discrimination toward minority groups via census has a horrific precedent [“Pushing for citizenship question,” July 6]. In 1940, the Nazi Office of Jewish Affairs under Adolf Eichmann was charged with ordering a census of all Jews in the Occupied Zone of France.

The French police collected and recorded the data. The files were classified by citizen or immigrant, profession and street. The purpose was intimidation and the eventual eradication of the Jews of France. In May 1941 the first mass arrest of Jews took place as police went door-to-door in immigrant neighborhoods delivering summonses with information provided by the recipients themselves.

This is chilling history in light of the fact that our president sought to worm his way around the decision of the Supreme Court barring the citizenship question, to intimidate and use the census as a political tool to under-allocate seats in the House of Representatives for the next 10 years.

Carol Greenberg,

Coram