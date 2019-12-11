Inching closer to impeachment vote

Fate and circumstances have placed the future of the republic in the hands of Republicans [“Impeach step may be near,” News, Dec. 9].

It appears likely that there will be a Senate trial after impeachment in the House. This may not be the task Republicans wanted, but it is the one with which they will be entrusted. The American people are relying on them to put country over party and to stand up for the rule of law.

If they choose to ignore the evidence, who will stand up for the truth? Who will stand up for the Constitution? Who will stop President Donald Trump? He has shown throughout his life that he has little respect for the law. He doesn’t believe in contracts, be they for marriage or business. He disdains international agreements and apparently has little respect for commitments legal or moral. He seems only too happy to undermine our Constitution — you know, that document with the “phony emoluments clause.”

Dennis Joyce,

Melville

Let me speak as a patriot who is fed up with those who put their political party before the welfare and unity of the United States. If the Democrats succeed in their efforts to unseat a president, no future president will ever be safe. I believe any policy decision or proposal that the opposing party disagrees with could become grounds for impeachment.

This isn’t about Donald Trump. It’s about the Democrats, who announced loudly and often in the days following Hillary Clinton’s defeat that they would impeach Trump.

In the midterm elections, some Democratic candidates made this the foundation of their campaigns!

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Democrats have been fishing for three years for a reason to impeach the president. The long, expensive investigation by Robert Mueller failed.

Now, they have a phone call — a phone call! — in which the president asked a foreign leader for a favor, using phraseology endemic to Trump’s speech patterns.

What the Democrats are doing is wrong and will set a precedent that will render our form of government untenable in short order.

George Washington was correct when he cited political parties as a great danger to the republic.

This stupidity has to end. The future of our country depends on it.

Elgin Alexander,

Northport

IDAs and the issue of affordable housing

The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency intends to solve a perceived housing problem by granting tax breaks to residential real estate developers [“IDA aims to grow private housing,” News, Nov. 23].

I believe this is not permitted by state law. A requirement in the IDA law is that economic benefits must flow back to the community that essentially grants the tax break.

Further, with residential real estate, school costs must be factored into the calculation. In Lindenhurst, the Babylon IDA claimed that the Tritec development called Lindenhurst Residences will bring in more than $2 million in restaurant revenue over 30 years, but this will not cover costs of educating new schoolchildren. Lindenhurst residents even raised the school cost question but were ignored.

The state comptroller must commence a complete examination of these IDA tax breaks to determine whether they comply with the law. School taxes are usually the largest portion of property tax bills, so the community pays directly for a developer’s tax break. I contend that if one factors in school costs, there is no economic benefit to the community as required in the law.

Dan Martin,

Babylon

Editor’s note: The writer is a certified public accountant and ran unsuccessfully for Babylon supervisor in 2017.

The League of Women Voters of Nassau County views affordable housing as a top priority not only in Nassau but throughout the country. It is good to see that the Nassau IDA will use tax breaks to help increase the percentage of affordable housing units. It is time that affordable housing units become more widespread across Nassau County. The need is great for two reasons: first, to help keep people from leaving Nassau County, and second, to help grow Long Island’s economy.

Nancy Rosenthal and

Barbara Epstein,

Hewlett

Editor’s note: Rosenthal is president of the League of Women Voters of Nassau County; Epstein is the organization’s chair of affordable housing.

Long Island doesn’t need more affordable housing [“A new view of Matinecock Ct.,” Opinion, Dec. 8]. It needs better-paying jobs. We need our schools to give students the education and skills they will need to qualify for the better-paying jobs of the future, and this includes our trade schools.

As far as more affordable housing, Long Island is congested enough. As it is, it can take two or three rotations of traffic lights to get through some Suffolk County intersections. New housing will only add to traffic and further ruin the fabric of suburban life. We’re turning the Island into the city, little by little.

Mary Kinsella-Rossi,

Holbrook