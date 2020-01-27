Against American Water rate increase



A 21% increase in water rates?! But don’t worry: They’re going to phase that in over three years [“Water customers face 21% hike April 1,” News, Jan. 23].

What does it cost for a glass of water? If I lived in the Lynbrook service area of New York American Water, I would have a well sunk so I’d know the powers that be couldn’t price me out of a glass of water. In the long run, it would be cheaper than paying those high rates.

Anthony Tanzi,

Mastic Beach

The fine print in Cuomo’s budget

There’s plenty of bad news in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s budget proposal [“Cuomo’s $178B spending plan eyes slow growth,” News, Jan. 22], like requiring cities, towns and local governments to put out for Medicaid, and slowed school funding, but climate activists have some reasons to cheer.

The best climate news is the governor’s commitment to speed the process of siting new renewable energy facilities. The existing lengthy approval process would make the state’s renewable goals impossible to achieve.

Not so good is the short shrift given to electrifying transportation, which contributes at least one-third of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. A symbol of this is the governor’s hesitancy to embrace the regional Transportation and Climate Initiative. He’s hanging back, with the state in a mere observer role, when he should announce New York’s participation and be a leader.

Jessica Enzmann,

Bay Shore





Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s promise to finally legalize marijuana is long overdue. Prohibiting it has done little to curb use. Many smokers have enjoyed marijuana responsibly for a long time.

It defies logic and common sense that a 21-year-old can buy virtually unlimited cigarettes, fast food, other processed foods laden with dangerous chemicals, alcohol and AR-15 rifles, while a responsible, middle-aged adult cannot legally purchase a few joints.

Since trying marijuana 30 years ago and finding it much less destructive to my body than alcohol, I’ve never been unable to obtain it, so keeping it criminalized does nothing to prevent those who want it. Unless you drive to Massachusetts, the only way to buy it is illegally. This sadly empowers dealers and gangs.

Personally, I would much prefer to purchase marijuana from state-approved facilities and happily pay more, knowing that money was going to my state for much needed resources, instead of to the cartels.

Legalize marijuana so there is a legal avenue for responsible adults to buy and enjoy it responsibly.

Seth Selesnow,

Syosset

Easing the installation of solar panels

Here’s another way to narrow down which Long Island community to settle in: How easy would it be to install climate- and cost-friendly solar panels?

Some municipalities, like Smithtown and Long Beach, have the fastest permitting turnaround times, and Long Beach doesn’t even charge a fee.

Producing renewable energy by installing solar panels is an important way to fight global warming. It’s also budget-friendly, reducing monthly utility bills. Let’s invest our real estate dollars with climate in mind, or challenge the towns we live in to loosen solar panel permitting and costs.

Dale Speer, East Setauket

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the Stony Brook Sierra Club.

Andy Byford was performing well

So now a talented person who actually got things done is leaving the Metropolitan Transportation Authority [“NYC transit chief set to leave MTA,” News, Jan. 24]. Andy Byford was a breath of fresh air, and what happens: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo does not allow him to do his job. If this were President Donald Trump, the media would blame him.

I am convinced that because we are predominantly a Democratic state, we are in deep trouble. Why didn’t Cuomo let Byford do the work he was hired to do? Because Cuomo is egotistical. I look forward to the November elections. I know Cuomo is not running, but I do believe we will see many Democrats not elected across the nation.

Robert Damato, Floral Park

Reader wonders about obituary

Regarding the obituary of Ishmael Jefferson [“Ishmael Jefferson, 22, father of 4,” Jan. 24]: I was amazed to see that Newsday chose to honor him with a long obituary.

He drove his car at high speed and crashed it killing not only himself but two other people and seriously injuring another. While I know you shouldn’t speak ill of the dead, you certainly shouldn’t make him a hero, either.

James Brady, Oceanside