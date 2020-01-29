How to fight pandemics

Headlines: 50 million Chinese locked down; 15 countries affected; three confirmed U.S. cases. These dramatic headlines announce one more pandemic caused by our abuse of animals [“China virus death toll rises to 56,” News, Jan. 26].

Indeed, 61% of the 1,415 pathogens known to infect humans originate with animals. These so-called zoonotic diseases, claiming millions of human lives, include Asian flu, Hong Kong flu, West Nile flu, bird flu, swine flu, dengue fever, Ebola, HIV, SARS, and yellow fever. The pandemic “Spanish” flu of 1918 killed tens of millions cq; 50M/er of people worldwide.

Western factory farms and Asian street markets are virtual breeding grounds for infectious diseases. Sick, crowded, highly stressed animals in close contact with raw flesh, feces and urine provide ideal incubation media for viruses. As these microbes reach humans, they mutate to defeat the new host’s immune system, then propagate on contact.

Each of us can help end these deadly pandemics by replacing animal products in our diet with vegetables, fruits and whole grains. These foods don’t carry flu viruses or government warning labels and are touted by major health advocacy organizations.

Nathan Daniels,

Melville

Trump has kept anti-abortion pledge

I was interested in seeing Newsday’s coverage of the March for Life in Washington, D.C. [“Trump addresses March for Life rally,” News, Jan. 25]. For the first time, a sitting president spoke at the rally. A historic event. Sadly, I had to go to page A23 to find the short article.

During his first three years, President Donald Trump has fulfilled his campaign promises to pro-lifers, something few politicians do once elected. You picture it as “Trump’s attack on ‘radical and extreme positions’ on abortion.”

President Trump may not be perfect, but his word means something. He backs it up with action.

Marianne Scherl,

Ridge

Boy was failed by the system

I believe your articles “They failed to get him help” [News, Jan. 25] and “Boy’s Mom Heartbroken” [News, Jan. 26] show Thomas Valva, 8, was failed by a system that protects its own. The Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services can only do so much. My question lies within the court system. Did the judge believe the father over the mother because he is an NYPD transit officer? The court system needs to be investigated, not DSS. If both biological parents’ behaviors were questionable, removal from both was in order. In my opinion, the judge in this case must be questioned about his or her decision.

Kathleen Malsky,

Manorville

The importance of impeachment case

If the case for impeachment is a riddle in a partisan quagmire, and especially given the influence of the majority leader in the U.S. Senate, what is the role of Chief Justice John Roberts [“Dems: Trump will abuse power anew,” News, Jan. 25]?

Do we, as a people, still consider ourselves (and our nation) a republic, and as a republic don’t we have a civil duty to treat everyone by the same laws and precedents?

If no one, other than the majority leader, has the privilege of calling witnesses, then how as a republic are we to mark the 21st century?

The question is: Are the witnesses, perhaps even the whistleblower, important enough to reveal the facts of the case for impeachment? Why did President Donald Trump not cooperate with the investigation by the House? If there is no wrongdoing then why not cooperate? Let the facts fall where they may and perhaps both parties will be humbled by it.

Our republic was founded by people who were challenging the norms of their time. Are we not to uphold that privilege to the highest standards and not let one individual or one party compromise its future?

Margaret Johnston,

Middle Island

While the country debates whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office because of his alleged abuse of power, or whether the matter should be left for voters to decide in November, it’s important for voters to understand what a second term will mean for America once Trump no longer has to fear another election.

Based on recent statements concerning the budget and entitlement programs, past spending cuts and policy changes concerning regulatory agencies, and repeated and escalating provocations toward Iran over the past 2 1/2 years, it is reasonable to assume that a second term for Trump would mean the following: a less clean and safe environment, cuts in both Medicare and Social Security, war with Iran, and an exploding deficit. So if all of this sounds appealing, then voting for Trump would be the way to go. Otherwise, voting against Trump should be a no-brainer.

Craig Pratesi,

Westbury