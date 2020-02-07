What will the president do next?

Guilty with no consequences: Did the House team prove its case [“Dems: President will cheat again,” News, Feb. 4]? Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) thinks they did. President Donald Trump deliberately withheld congressionally approved funds for his own personal benefit, a valuable political benefit. There’s no need for more witnesses or evidence. This makes sense if you then vote to remove the president.

Half of America and I agree that removal is needed. If not, will the president become more emboldened and do things like withhold or even take Department of Defense money to fund his own projects? Promote his own businesses and resorts for his family’s benefit? Separate children from their parents to set an example for the world on how to treat refugees? Claim democratic elections are rigged? Oh wait, he already did these things. And in the last rigged election, he won!

What will the president say and do in the next election when the Electoral College shows him losing by just one state? What worries me even more is that a large percentage of Americans trust this man.

Kenneth Krapf,

Rocky Point

Of 53 Republican Senators, 52 voted against impeachment on the first article [“Trump acquitted on 2 impeachment counts,” News, Feb. 6]. Of 47 Democratic Senators, 47 voted for impeachment. What were they thinking? It sure wasn’t about making an impartial judgment of guilt or innocence. It was more about following the party line to ensure reelection to their cushy jobs with all the perks.

Maybe term limits would occasionally get them to use their conscience.

Bill Domjan,

Melville

In the impeachment trial, one person emerged as genius: Chief Justice John G. Roberts; one person emerged as especially gifted and righteous: lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff; and one person emerged as thoughtful and noble: Sen. Mitt Romney. The rest were disappointing.

Steven Ross,

Kew Gardens

Church food pantries can help

I wish to let readers know that most, if not all, Catholic Churches in Nassau and Suffolk counties have food pantries staffed by volunteers and available to those in need [“Many missing state food aid,” News, Feb. 4]. People must bring their own letters of need. Also, the pantries are open to all faiths. This could be an avenue for seniors to bridge the gap in services they are not receiving because of contractual issues.

Kathy Tallon,

East Meadow

Misunderstanding climate change

I take issue with “Appalled at position over climate change” [Letters, Jan. 31] in which the writer states that climate change is cyclical and a mere blip on the radar screen.

The facts are quite different. Since 1980, the world has heated at an unprecedented rate and 19 of the 20 hottest years on record have occurred since 2001. Also, Arctic ice mass is at an all-time low and carbon dioxide levels at an all-time high. This is not from some liberal think tank; these are NASA statistics.

We recently have seen more fires, floods and damaging storms than ever before. So what does this administration do? It guts every sane environmental protection law it can find to serve big money interests. The reason they marginalize young activists such as Greta Thunberg is they are afraid of her. She makes too much sense.

Lastly, the writer cites India and China and their use of coal. These are two of the most polluted countries on the planet and make my point. We should be taking the lead in reducing fossil fuels, not fighting it.

Jerry Giammatteo,

Sayville

Different view of recent cover shot

So let me get this straight: Showing a woman on the cover with food stuffed in her face is degrading, but it would be OK to show a man that way as the letter writer [“Cover shot wasn’t a pretty picture,” Feb. 4] said?

And people wonder what’s wrong with our country. Lighten up.

Kevin Harrington,

Medford

Zeldin ignoring Long Islanders

Rep. Lee Zeldin’s demonstrable lack of attention to issues and concerns of Long Islanders, coupled with his devotion to President Donald Trump, seems to indicate to me that Zeldin is angling for some high-level position in a second Trump administration [“Defending his defense,” News, Jan. 31].

It is unlikely that we, the residents of his congressional district, will be able to refocus his attention on important local issues, such as sky-high housing costs and taxation and environmental concerns, before this year’s election. So our best option to recover representation in Congress will be to vote for whoever turns out to be Zeldin’s opponent in November.

Alan Stevens,

Bellport