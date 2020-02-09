Trump-Pelosi fight that won't end

Again, the editorial board has shown its bias against anything leaning right with its editorial attacking President Donald Trump after the State of the Union address [“Trump’s show of truth and lies,” Feb. 5] while ignoring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s juvenile tantrum and the absence of Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, who I believe are anti-Semites. The left is an embarrassment. If Pelosi were Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the board would have had plenty to say.

John Gelormino,

Hicksville

Speaker Nancy Pelosi only tore up a speech. President Donald Trump has torn up the Constitution. Case closed.

Edmund Fountaine,

Oakdale

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s actions at the State of the Union address may very well have set back for years the woman’s movement and the chances of a woman becoming president [“Political discord on display,” News, Feb. 5].

This could be interpreted as a hissy fit. And let us not forget the white-suited congresswomen’s reactions, or lack thereof.

Bernie McGrath,

Holbrook

I don’t understand the letters that insist Democrats have not proven that President Donald Trump had done anything wrong [“Editorial on Trump ignored the obvious,” Letters, Feb. 2]. They did not have to prove that; they had to prove there was a reason to further investigate. If this had happened in the real world, this would be considered a preponderance of evidence. By criticizing Democrats, you’re not making a statement on Trump’s guilt or innocence — you are making a statement that you don’t want to find more evidence or truth. In a democracy such as ours, there is no reason not to seek evidence.

Robert Emproto,

Huntington

Has there ever been a president like Donald Trump in U.S. history [“Trump celebrates acquittal,” News, Feb. 7] ? A man so insecure that anyone who disagrees with him, or dares to question him, will incur his wrath?

I am scared for Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who had the backbone and decency to stand up to him. This will be a nightmare for Romney and his family, and I hope his faith will help carry him knowing he did the right thing for the Constitution, his conscience and his oath of office.

We could use more men in the government like him. They are a dying breed.

Ann Leahy,

Wantagh

I have grown tired of our politicians’ behavior. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump exhibited extremely unprofessional and immature behavior during the State of the Union address. They should be ashamed of themselves and should apologize to U.S. citizens.

As senior adults, they should know better and be role models. Maybe someday our politicians will act on behalf of the majority of Americans. Showing respect to each other may help American citizens do the same to one another. No one’s opinion is more important than any other. Please show respect.

Paul Farrell,

Sayville

Republicans in defense of the president said there was no quid pro quo. Democrats said they wanted to convict the president for high crimes and misdemeanors, and remove him from office. Republicans knew the president would not be convicted by the Senate but were concerned about the 2020 election. Democrats knew the president would not be removed from office but want to beat him in the 2020 election. The impeachment process was a charade by both parties in a battle for public opinion in the 2020 election. A pox on both parties.

Bill Domjan,

Melville