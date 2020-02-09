Mothers who favor regulating weed in NY

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo vows to legalize recreational adult-use marijuana. As moms, we have a few things to say. Let’s stop talking about legalization and start talking about regulation.

None of us believes that our kids aren’t already exposed to marijuana. The reality is they have access to marijuana because it isn’t regulated, like alcohol. The legality of alcohol does not mean we approve of underage drinking. Legalizing alcohol set the rules and legal age for recreational use.

Right now, we need to demand marijuana regulation to make our children safer. On Long Island, marijuana is only available on illegal markets, which may mix in fentanyl and other dangerous ingredients that could lead to death.

We don’t know of one parent who is not troubled by vaping. Some unregulated vaping marijuana has been found to include Vitamin E acetate, which is linked to mysterious lung illnesses.

The myth that marijuana is a gateway drug has been debunked repeatedly, but this fact persists: If it’s unregulated, our kids are exposed to “gateway dealers” who introduce them to increasingly dangerous and addictive drugs.

We need to fix this.

Let’s regulate marijuana and get drug dealers and gangs away from our kids.

Leslie Rose,

Rockville Centre

Stefanie Baranek,

East Islip

Editor’s note: The writers founded LI Mothers for Sensible Regulation as a Facebook group.