Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, allowing labor unions to organize. In a time when unions are under attack, this bill is the most comprehensive labor legislation put forth in years. Unfortunately, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) voted against this bill.

Zeldin’s district includes Stony Brook University, the largest employer in New York’s 1st Congressional District, and an institution with a strong labor presence. As a United University Professions officer, I am angry that my representative seeks to limit my rights to organize, hurting the working class.

I urge all union members and their families to make their displeasure known, through phone calls to his office, speaking with him at mobile office hours and at the ballot box.

Shoshana Hershkowitz,

South Setauket

Editor’s note: The writer founded Suffolk County Progressives (an Indivisible group).

Compromise will bring U.S. together

I could just reply to the Feb. 10 opinion column by Leonard Pitts Jr. “This is hypocrisy on a galactic scale” and counter every point with a solid and logical argument. But I will not do that. It would just be another point-counterpoint debate. The same noise we hear every hour of every day on cable news. The only winners are the networks. They are choreographed for the audience, left or right, depending on the network.

Our representatives in Washington are behaving like children. Screaming at each other rather than talking and refusing to move one millimeter from their positions.

Every candidate promises to “unite the country.” That’s impossible! Our nation is split down the middle. Guess what: That’s perfectly normal, and the Founding Fathers knew that. They used their brilliant minds to create our Constitution, a document that demands compromise.

So stop the static, stop the noise, and start compromising. For that is what unites our country.

Paul Kateridge,

Center Moriches

Leonard Pitts Jr. writes that Sen. Marco Rubio, a tower of Jell-O that walks like a man (very nice), called Nancy Pelosi’s ripping her copy of the State of the Union address “pathetic;” that Rep. Lee Zeldin called it “disgusting;” and that the House minority leader dubbed Pelosi’s act “petty.” Pitts then goes on to state they have zero standing to lecture us on any question of right or wrong. No, it wasn’t a lecture, it was an opinion as was his column.

Pitts writes that Pelosi is a committed institutionalist who has lectured her caucus more than once on the need for civility. This could be accurate, but she should practice what she preaches.

Tom Santoro,

Holbrook

Premises mistaken about Trump actions

It was not merely an opinion. Your editorial “Trump defense indefensible” was more a pronouncement from your editorial board [Jan. 31].

But like many, you assume the mistaken premise that President Donald Trump broke campaign finance laws in asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into the involvement of former Vice President Joe Biden and son Hunter regarding past Ukrainian corruption and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Undermining the current campaign of Biden as his probable opponent in the 2020 election was not the “personal interest” quid pro quo you decry Trump’s defenders for minimizing. Trump’s election in 2016 is his crowning personal achievement, and that victory has been disdained as illegitimate ever since.

And though largely dismissed by the media, I believe there is credible evidence of an effort by officials in the previous administration to disrupt Trump’s presidential campaign and his term as president.

I believe Trump’s action was in our national interest.

Jeffrey Converse,

Locust Valley

Many politicans need history lessons

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing” is a quote attributed to British Parliamentarian Edmund Burke (1729-1797).

This insightful statement says it all. But, alas, once again we haven’t learned from philosopher George Santayana: “Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

It seems that many of our public officials were absent from class the day they taught history and ethics.

Mary McCormick,

East Northport