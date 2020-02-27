President Donald Trump wants Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor to recuse themselves from “Trump-related” cases [“Trump: 2 liberal justices should sit out on cases,” News, Feb. 26]. Will he also call for the same of Justice Clarence Thomas? He goes home each evening to a spouse who has helped compile an active list of “Trump enemies.” Are we to believe she does not share her thoughts with her husband? He should not hear any “Trump-related” cases, either.

Dorothy Horsham,

Ridge

Easy fix for Dems going over the limit

Before the South Carolina debate started Tuesday night, the participants were told they would have a minute, 15 seconds to respond to direct questions and 45 seconds for rebuttals. So much for rules. They repeatedly ignored them throughout the debate [“Rivals pile on Sanders,” News, Feb. 26]. Candidates kept talking over each other, and ignoring their allotted time even when the moderators tried to rein them in.

A simple solution would have been to automatically turn off the microphone after each candidate reached the allotted time.

Rich Sundermier,

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rockville Centre

Whose life was more admirable?

The deaths of two prominent people were covered differently in Newsday’s news section on Feb. 25. Esteemed NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson indeed was inspiring [“Was an inspiration for ‘Hidden Figures’”]. The other, John (Sonny) Franzese, was a mobster [“The longtime underboss of the Colombo crime family”].

While Johnson appeared first in Top Stories, she had about half a page, and Newsday gave Franzese an entire page. Talk about wrong priorities.

Sharyn DiGeronimo,

Selden

The real socialists are in charge now

I must disagree with the president of a financial firm who said, “Bernie’s platform strikes an arrow in the heart of capitalism” [“Dow drops more than 1,000,” News, Feb. 25].

Unfortunately, we do not have true capitalism in this country. True capitalism rewards risk and efficiency. We have large corporations that use their lobbyists to buy influence and favorable treatment from governments to pass legislation that benefits themselves and hurts taxpayers and small businesses.

Heads of government regulatory agencies are often appointees fresh from the revolving door of big business and industry that the agencies are supposed to regulate. Safety and the needs of U.S. citizens are routinely ignored.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders correctly says that we have socialism for the wealthy and large corporations, and capitalism for everyone else.

Gerald King,

Deer Park

Alternative to fracking, natural gas

Regarding National Grid’s efforts to build more fossil fuel infrastructure on Long Island, how about a resounding “no let’s not” [“National Grid’s supply plans,” News, Feb. 25]? In a telling admission, National Grid says it hasn’t needed to make emergency truck deliveries this season because the winter has been so warm. And so was last winter and the winter before, because greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels are making it so.

National Grid also allows that an increase in electric heat pumps and energy efficiency are whittling down the potential for a gas shortage. Why don’t we keep moving toward alternatives to natural gas? Offshore wind will be coming online in the next few years, and solar power is already making an impact.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s goal for net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050 will not be met with new gas infrastructure. Climate scientists now understand that day-to-day weather shows us which way the climate is going and, boy, it’s warm out there!

Joanne Moore,

Long Beach

National Grid continues to play a dirty game with dirty fossil fuels, cynically offering dangerous alternatives — such as an offshore liquefied natural gas facility a la Port Ambrose — to the proposed Williams Pipeline [“National Grid’s supply plans,” News, Feb. 25]. The science is clear: It doesn’t matter how it’s delivered, New York and the nation need to move off fossil fuels to renewable energy, not deepen our reliance on National Grid’s polluting product. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo should reject National Grid’s so-called solutions.

Joseph M. Varon,

West Hempstead

Editor’s note: The writer is a volunteer for Food & Water Action, a nonprofit activist group that opposes hydrofracking for natural gas.