This is how to shorten lines at the DMV

Your article “4 Tips for Dealing with DMV” misses the point [News, Feb. 18]. I believe the Green Light Law was not about safety for other drivers but was about getting people licenses so they can eventually vote. If people break our laws and are given what they don’t deserve, let them wait. If the government elitists cared about their constituents, they would have at least arranged certain days of the week for people living in our country illegally to register or only at certain Department of Motor Vehicle offices. Then, citizens would not have to be on line for hours.

Same goes for the new no-bail law. First, the geniuses rush to pass it, and when it explodes, they need to make changes. Let us know when someone spots the governor, New York City mayor or any other proponent of these crazy laws on one of these lines.

Steve Feuer,

Oceanside

How about this, Department of Motor Vehicles: People living without legal permission seeking a driver’s license under the Green Light Law go to a separate location. Open up new locations just for these individuals. It’s common sense.

Elizabeth Leyser,

Hicksville