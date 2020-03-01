TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Morning
SEARCH
24° Good Morning
OpinionLetters

Two ways to handle cheating by Astros

A fan holds a sign during a spring

A fan holds a sign during a spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros, a team that was found to have cheated during the 2017 season. Credit: The Washington Post/Jonathan Newton

By Newsday Readers
Print

Regarding David Lennon’s column “Upon further review, strip Astros of title” [Sports, Feb. 23], justice means more than just stripping them of the World Series title. Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred needs to step up.

This baseball crime makes the 1919 Black Sox scandal look like the movie “Angels in the Outfield.” Astros players affected other players’ careers and livelihoods, and we likely will never know the extent of their crime.

Players who use performance-enhancing drugs get suspended, and some get banned. Pitchers can get suspended for doctoring a baseball. These behaviors alter a game’s outcome, and the players are punished. Olympians, athletes and teams are stripped of medals and titles and/or banned from competition after they’re found cheating. Lance Armstrong, for example, was stripped of seven titles and banned for life. Pitchers will get suspended for throwing at the cheating Astros, who get no punishment yet get protection.

The Astros committed baseball’s cardinal sin: They cheated, altering the outcome and integrity of the game. Ban them for life, suspend them from the postseason, strip their title and any individual awards and have them donate their $438,900 individual postseason shares to charity.

Tony Antonelli,

Islip

Maybe the president could proclaim a pardon for the Houston Astros.

John O’Connell,

Bay Shore

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

The Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on April 5, Sources: Isles expected to play Coliseum next season
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden prepares to campaign Filler: A final push before the primary
From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York Dobie: Sing along, Democrats. If you dare.
Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer speaks at a Filler: Tom Steyer's big bid for South Carolina
Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, Filler: In South Carolina, perhaps age, not race, divides camps
The stage for Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate Filler: Who will win in South Carolina debate?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search