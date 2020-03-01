Two ways to handle cheating by Astros

Regarding David Lennon’s column “Upon further review, strip Astros of title” [Sports, Feb. 23], justice means more than just stripping them of the World Series title. Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred needs to step up.

This baseball crime makes the 1919 Black Sox scandal look like the movie “Angels in the Outfield.” Astros players affected other players’ careers and livelihoods, and we likely will never know the extent of their crime.

Players who use performance-enhancing drugs get suspended, and some get banned. Pitchers can get suspended for doctoring a baseball. These behaviors alter a game’s outcome, and the players are punished. Olympians, athletes and teams are stripped of medals and titles and/or banned from competition after they’re found cheating. Lance Armstrong, for example, was stripped of seven titles and banned for life. Pitchers will get suspended for throwing at the cheating Astros, who get no punishment yet get protection.

The Astros committed baseball’s cardinal sin: They cheated, altering the outcome and integrity of the game. Ban them for life, suspend them from the postseason, strip their title and any individual awards and have them donate their $438,900 individual postseason shares to charity.

Tony Antonelli,

Islip

Maybe the president could proclaim a pardon for the Houston Astros.

John O’Connell,

Bay Shore