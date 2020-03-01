Ban on plastic bags goes into effect

I went to the Key Food grocery in Massapequa on Feb. 19, some days before the new bag law took effect [“The end of the plastic bag,” Business, Feb. 16]. Luckily, I had only a few items to buy. I go to check out. No plastic bags to be had, unless I wanted to buy a paper bag for 10 cents, which I refused to do, or a reusable bag. I asked the cashier, “Where are the plastic bags?” The reply: Management told her to say, “We ran out.” If true, wouldn’t it have been prudent and good business to give away the paper bags till March 1? They should be free anyway, since the paper bags are not banned, just more expensive. The store left its customers holding the bag or, actually, not holding the bag.

Mike Pedano,

South Farmingdale

The letter writer who complained that the plastic bag ban provides no viable alternative for transmitting wet garbage to garbage trucks [“Dilemma over plastic bags,” Feb. 24] is quite wrong.

First, biodegradable plastic garbage liners already do exist and can be purchased online and in some grocery stores. More important, the letter writer can use paper grocery bags while recycling excess paper, eliminating the need for factories and trucks to make and transport such bags, and save money.

Just line those brown bags with paper that would go to the landfill anyway. I line the bottom and lower sides of the bag with empty cereal boxes and/or catalogs or large promotional postcards. Then I pad the bottom further with folded newspapers. My homemade liners never leak, and my bags hold lots of food scraps.

I hope well-intentioned environmentalists do not also ban brown grocery bags.

Lynda Lees Adams,

Port Washington