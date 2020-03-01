TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Morning
SEARCH
24° Good Morning
OpinionLetters

Ban on plastic bags goes into effect

A customer uses plastic bags at Stop and

A customer uses plastic bags at Stop and Shop in West Islip on Jan. 30, 2020. Stop and Shop is making the necessary moves to comply with a legislation prohibiting grocery stores and other retail outlets from handing out plastic bags to customers that will go into effect on March 1. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Newsday Readers
Print

I went to the Key Food grocery in Massapequa on Feb. 19, some days before the new bag law took effect [“The end of the plastic bag,” Business, Feb. 16]. Luckily, I had only a few items to buy. I go to check out. No plastic bags to be had, unless I wanted to buy a paper bag for 10 cents, which I refused to do, or a reusable bag. I asked the cashier, “Where are the plastic bags?” The reply: Management told her to say, “We ran out.” If true, wouldn’t it have been prudent and good business to give away the paper bags till March 1? They should be free anyway, since the paper bags are not banned, just more expensive. The store left its customers holding the bag or, actually, not holding the bag.

Mike Pedano,

South Farmingdale

The letter writer who complained that the plastic bag ban provides no viable alternative for transmitting wet garbage to garbage trucks [“Dilemma over plastic bags,” Feb. 24] is quite wrong.

First, biodegradable plastic garbage liners already do exist and can be purchased online and in some grocery stores. More important, the letter writer can use paper grocery bags while recycling excess paper, eliminating the need for factories and trucks to make and transport such bags, and save money.

Just line those brown bags with paper that would go to the landfill anyway. I line the bottom and lower sides of the bag with empty cereal boxes and/or catalogs or large promotional postcards. Then I pad the bottom further with folded newspapers. My homemade liners never leak, and my bags hold lots of food scraps.

I hope well-intentioned environmentalists do not also ban brown grocery bags.

Lynda Lees Adams,

Port Washington

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

The Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on April 5, Sources: Isles expected to play Coliseum next season
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden prepares to campaign Filler: A final push before the primary
From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York Dobie: Sing along, Democrats. If you dare.
Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer speaks at a Filler: Tom Steyer's big bid for South Carolina
Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, Filler: In South Carolina, perhaps age, not race, divides camps
The stage for Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate Filler: Who will win in South Carolina debate?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search